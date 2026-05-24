“Take that idealism and put it into some real dollars to support these shops and restaurants.”

Last weekend, we published an opinion piece about the status of the Colfax Bus Rapid Transit Project by Frank Locantore (head of the Colfax Avenue Business Improvement District) and Jill Locantore (head of Denver Streets Partnership), and what could be done to avoid roadblocks on future projects. “While construction impacts are a fair concern, misinformation on this topic abounds, and is causing real harm,” they wrote, citing some of the comments in Westword.

In fresh comments posted on the piece (yes, you can now ) as well as the , readers share plenty of their own opinion about what the BRT has done to this legendary strip. Says Christine:

What a great piece. Dispelling the false narrative of harms, while calling out better short-term assistance solutions for small businesses, should nudge electeds out of their moto-normative mindsets.

Counters Christy:

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I wonder if Jill and Frank have actually frequented Colfax lately. This article is pure propaganda. I work at a bar that’s been a community staple since 1954 and made it through COVID, but this has definitely “devastated” us. Pretty sure shuttering small businesses is part of the plan so that they can replace them with bougier, pretentious businesses. Also, we have been denied the grant three times: They are not supporting businesses that have had a negative impact from the project.

Adds Richard:

No one has defined how BRT helps businesses along its route. Limited car access and parking does not increase bus traffic. I live too far from Colfax to walk to the bus to go a few blocks to a business, so I must drive. The small increase in bus usage does not compensate for the longer car commute times. I now use 13/14th or 17/18th instead of Colfax. The proponents of BRT somehow imagine it will decrease car traffic in a city that is not designed for public transportation, hence the ever-decreasing use of RTD. All this does is increase traffic jams and pollution and wasted commute times. Don’t get me started on the nonsensical argument for BRT on Colorado Blvd.

Wonders Hazel:

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What happened to street lighting control? Nothing is worse than having new Colfax lights blasting into your home at night!

Suggests Hannah:

Frank and Jill, if y’all want support for the upcoming Broadway project, this sure as hell isn’t the way to get it. I think what people are frustrated about is that these writers managed to invalidate the real experiences of business owners and residents while trying to make their point. “Exaggerated,” “short sighted,” etc. Their subheading is “we don’t have to choose between businesses and better transit,” but the content of the article says, “Hell, we didn’t plow your businesses to the ground, stop complaining.” The article was poorly executed no matter their goal when writing it.

Kevin Hundt

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I think the BRT project is a good thing. We shouldn’t forgo doing big things for the future because it may cause temporary disruption. Granted, some people want Colfax to remain a place of fast food drive-thrus and payday loans.

Megan says:

Speaking as somebody who actively eats and shops at the businesses on Colfax, owners say this is worse than Covid and their sales are down in a truly devastating way. Take that idealism and put it into some real dollars to support these shops and restaurants. Put your money where your mouth is and stop creating pieces of media that don’t encourage people to go to these small businesses.

Endy responds:

All these other comments have terrible takes. I thought this was a great article, much better than other local publishers that have been sellouts lately. I thought the writer did a great job explaining how any infrastructure project affects business, which is exactly right! So true: We’re all cool with them plowing down people’s houses and business for a highway, where this pedestrian-focused upgrade destroyed no buildings and is an investment in all of us for years to come. Would you all prefer we leave Colfax the way it was, to slowly decay over the next 50 years? I’d love to spend more time and money at the businesses I enjoy on Colfax, and this will make it more accessible, safe, and nice to walk on. If you love the shit carcentric version of Colfax, go enjoy the west end of it.

What do you think of the Colfax BRT project? Post a comment below, or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.