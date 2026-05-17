“This Will Be Polis’ Legacy and May It Haunt Him Forever”

On Friday afternoon, Governor Jared Polis announced that he’d granted clemency for 44 people — including former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters, whose sentence was commuted. She’s now eligible for parole on June 1, when she will be released from La Vista Correctional Facility after serving just half of her original nine-year sentence.

Convicted of four felonies and three misdemeanors connected to breaking into her own election system, Peters continued to deny the results of the 2020 election when she was on trial in Mesa County, which had voted for Trump. “You are no hero,” Judge Matthew Barrett said when he sentenced her in October 2024. “You’re a charlatan who used, and is still using, your prior position in office to peddle a snake oil that’s been proven to be junk time and time again.”

But Peters finally expressed regret in her successful application for clemency. “I made mistakes, and for those I am sorry,” Peters said in a statement released just after the announcement. “Five years ago I misled the Secretary of State when allowing a person to gain access to county voting equipment. That was wrong. I have learned and grown during my time in prison and going forward I will make sure that my actions always follow the law, and I will avoid the mistakes of the past.”

“The crimes you were convicted of are very serious and you deserve to spend time in prison for these offenses,” Polis wrote Peters in response to her application. “However, this is an extremely unusual and lengthy sentence for a first time offender who committed nonviolent crimes. Importantly, your application demonstrates taking responsibility for your crimes, and a commitment to follow the law going forward. For these reasons, I am commuting your sentence. This commutation will change your future. It is up to you to make the most of this opportunity. Good luck to you.”

And good luck to Polis, who’s taken a pummeling across the country, including in comments — polite and far from it — on the of the news. Says Lori:

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This will be Polis’ legacy and may it haunt him forever. Shameful.

Adds Marty:

I don’t understand why Polis would do this. Trump will continue doing his best to harm Coloradans and the citizens of any other state that didn’t vote for him. There’s no point in trying to placate somebody so mentally and morally sick.

Responds JA:

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Maybe you’re the one not understanding because you’ve fallen so far to the left, almost to no return to reasonable things.

Counters John:

Caving in to the Trump crime family is not what I ever expected of Polis. Very disappointed.

Suggests Victor:

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Trump threatened sanctions against Colorado if Polis didn’t release Peters. I think he did the best he could to protect our state.

Adds Courtney:

Jared Polis is a disgrace — a wuss who bent the knee to Trump. Can’t wait to see him gone in January 2027.

Responds Roxie:

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Hopefully, he at least made it impossible for her to come anywhere near our votes ever again in her life!

Notes Colleen:

She’s a convicted felon. Can’t vote!

Concludes Jennifer:

I think Peters owes the state a public and earnest apology. That apology should not mention Joe Biden, Barack Obama nor Bill Clinton. This was on her; we all deserve that apology. Perhaps she should also be picking up litter for many of years.

What do you think of Governor Polis’ move? Peters’ statement? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.