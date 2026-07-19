Opinion | Reader Response

Reader: Blame road rage on high elevation and Subarus!

"Driving in the Denver metro area is a Gladiator sport."
By Thomas MitchellJuly 19, 2026
Two drivers get out of their vehicles to fight on Interstate 70 during a road rage incident on June 10, 2026.
Two drivers get out of their vehicles to fight on Interstate 70 during a road rage incident on June 10, 2026.

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Colorado had the fifth-highest rate of fatal collisions involving aggressive or careless driving in 2024, according to a recent report, and plenty of readers had opinions. Outside of the commonly blamed culprits — slow drivers in the left lane, transplants and a perceived lack of policing on highways — several people blamed the elevation.

Watching a movie on an airplane can make people more emotional, but we’ve never heard of Colorado’s elevation increasing anger. Then again, one reader blamed Subarus, as well…

Whatever the cause, it’s important to remain calm behind the wheel. Reports to the state patrol’s aggressive driving hotline have increased each year since 2023, the Denver Post reported, and anyone’s who’s been on I-25 or I-70 at the wrong time probably has a few stories.

The elevation makes non natives loco
— Skye Knz

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Editor's Picks

I blame it on the high elevation and Subarus!
— Andrew Madott

My partner is a lawyer and omg the amount of road rage cases he gets every day is diabolical ! 😭
— Gabriela Rodriguez

Driving in the Denver metro area is a Gladiator sport… Ave, Imperator, morituri te salutant 🤨
— Weston Mickey

I don’t believe this because Colorado has the most passive drivers I’ve shared the road with. When I lived there, I’d joke that everyone was high and friendly and would move over for you.
— Thuy Nelson

Get a dash cam if you don’t have one.
— Pequeno Juan

Why do you think so many people drive with bogus ‘student driver’ or ‘baby on board’ stickers on their cars
— Gary Gaudin

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Thomas Mitchell has been the news editor of Westword since February 2024. He’s been with the publication since 2017 and was formerly its cannabis editor. He’s earned numerous awards and accolades for his work, including placing second for the Marijuana Enterprise Reporting Award from the Colorado Society of Professional Journalists in 2018; being named a Top Cannabis Journalist by Leafbuyer in 2020; and placing first for the College Sports Writing Award from the Arizona Press Club in 2014. His prior work experience includes Arizona Republic, Inman News and Fox Sports.

thomas.mitchell@westword.com

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