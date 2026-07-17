According to the Washington Post, iceberg lettuce supplied to Taco Bell by Taylor Farms has been cited by federal investigators as a potential source of the outbreak.

The number of reported cases of cyclosporiasis — the parasitic illness that has brought long-lasting and sometimes “explosive” diarrhea to thousands across the country — in Colorado is relatively low. But the company connected to the outbreak has a large operation here.

Taylor Farms, the produce supplier connected to a cyclosporiasis outbreak, has a warehouse in Colorado Springs. According to the Washington Post, shredded iceberg lettuce sold from the California-based company has been cited by investigators with the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a potential source of contamination in the outbreak.

The contaminated lettuce was then supplied to Taco Bell restaurants, the Post reposts.

Taylor Farms has a facility on a nine-acre lot in Colorado Springs. According to online reviews, the facility does sell produce to restaurants, but no specific facilities have been linked to the outbreak, and the company has several warehouses around the country.

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Taylor Farms has not responded to a request for comment.

According to the CDC, from May to July 14 there have been 1,645 confirmed domestic reports of cyclosporiasis and another 5,100-plus suspected cases across the country. There have been a small number of hospitalizations but no reported deaths so far.

Colorado’s confirmed case count was at 122 as of last week, which is not unusual for this time of year, according to officials from Denver Health and the state Department of Public Health and Environment, with both entities reporting zero local outbreaks so far.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by the parasite cyclospora, which are attracted to food and water contaminated with human feces; this usually occurs from infected irrigation water or poor sanitation conditions during the harvesting, storage and distribution process, according to agricultural health experts.

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Symptoms include stomach cramps, nausea and explosive diarrhea that can persist for days and weeks.

We didn’t just decided to call it “explosive,” either. The description from the Cleveland Clinic describes the main symptom as “loud, watery (explosive) diarrhea,” while another report from the University of California Davis says “the hallmark symptom is watery, sometimes explosive, diarrhea.”

The bulk of cyclosporiasis cases have been concentrated to Michigan, where 4,312 have been reported by its state health department since June 22, and Ohio, which has counted 1,192 cases so far. Kentucky and West Virginia have both experienced cyclosporiasis outbreaks, as well.

Berries, herbs and leafy greens are known to carry cyclosporiasis. Safety steps to avoid the parasite include washing and scrubbing produce under cool running water, cooking produce if possible and leanring more about where your produce comes form.

Taylor Farms’ Colorado Springs warehouse has been in hot water before. In 2024, FDA inspectors reported dozens of violations at the facility, which was found to have supplied McDonald’s with onions that were linked to an E. coli outbreak. According to the FDA’s investigation, onions from Taylor Farms led to one death and over 100 infections after customers ate infected Quarter Pounder burgers at McDonald’s.