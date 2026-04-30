Ensuring Every American Child Belongs: Celebrating Día del Niño

Today on the Senate floor, Republican senators came together to recognize and celebrate one of the most meaningful cultural observances for Hispanic children: Día del Niño. This holiday originated in Mexico in 1932, was adopted in the Mexican-American community of Colorado, and is celebrated every April 30.

This initiative was inspired by our engagement with Hispanic Americans, nonprofits, and community advocates who have emphasized the importance of honoring that heritage.

We were eager to lead this effort because we believe that the promise of being American — of enjoying freedom, opportunity, and respect — should never depend on background, language, or party.

As a long-time legislator in both the state House and Senate and an ardent defender of the principles of the Constitution, Senator Mark Baisley holds that this is the country where we are all the same under the same God and the same Constitution; that is what our founding fathers taught us.

Meanwhile, Senator Bright has long been committed to youth advocacy, creating safer environments for kids in his district, where 47 percent of his constituents identify as Hispanic. He owns six child-care centers and twelve after-school programs in Weld County. His mission for his schools is to give kids the best inputs socially, emotionally, academically and nutritionally, and to be able to give those things to kids so that they can have the best platform with which to start school.

Under that background, principle, and sensitivity towards our American kids, we decided to formally recognize this day and the children it honors.

Together, on April 30, Día del Niño, we delivered remarks alongside nonprofits from Denver and the metro area of Colorado, government entities such as the Mexican Consulate in Denver, and Hispanic children and families who joined us at the Capitol.

Today is Día del Niño, an important day for many Coloradans. We stand firmly with respect and honor for everyone, especially our children. We look forward to passing the torch to the young leaders who joined us at the Capitol, and we are grateful for their presence with us today.

It was a meaningful moment on the Senate floor, where we were able to share not only remarks but also a sense of unity and appreciation for Colorado’s diverse but, at the same time, unified community. After recognition on the floor, we enjoyed taking our guests on a guided tour of the Capitol, posing for pictures, and, most important, the sense that these children belong in this building and this community because they are seen, as we see all Americans, as one.

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