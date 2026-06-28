Opinion | Reader Response

“Everything was so bad it claimed my 2024 title of worst new restaurant”

Church & Union closed last weekend, and judging from diner comments, the downtown eatery didn't have a prayer.
By Patricia CalhounJune 28, 2026
outside of church & union restaurant
Church & Union has separated from downtown Denver.

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Denver lost several restaurants this month, spots both old — the original Rock Bottom Brewing — and relatively new. For example, while it took four years for “Top Chef” alum Jamie Lynch to bring his Church & Union concept to Denver, it took only two years for the place to close.

Church & Union gave little explanation for the closure, beyond a post on social media. But in their comments on the Westword Facebook post reporting the downtown restaurant’s departure from the Denver dining scene, readers served up several reasons why the much-anticipated eatery didn’t last.

“Place was doomed from the start. I’ve walked by the building from its inception to its inevitable demise, and no one I have ever met or talked to has been like, ‘Let’s go check out Church & Union.’”

–Luis Gerardo Vega

“Went once. Everything was so bad it claimed my 2024 title of worst new restaurant.”

–Amber Bartlett

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Editor's Picks

I live downtown. Some restaurants just suck ass. This and Rock Bottom failed because of their own shit.”

— Peter Lindholm

“Soon to be a Dave’s Hot Chicken.”

–Christopher Bullock

“Shallow New Denver pattern…. seems to be the norm.”

–Aaron Nye

“It’s not the mayor. Try again. The costs of running a restaurant is outrageous in every city and every state.”

–Fred Lasko

“I’ve long complained of our food scene. It should be much better for a city this size full of transplants. The transplants that grew up on cans and microwave dinners are why we can’t have anything nice.”

–Graeme Smith

“So, it’s transplants’ fault there are no good restaurants? How so? What restaurants have you tried and disliked?

–Juliana Jules

While we wait for Graeme’s answer to that question, tell us what restaurants you’ve tried and disliked. What good ones have you eaten at lately? What are you eager to try? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.

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Patricia Calhoun is editor-in-chief of Westword, the alt-weekly she co-founded in September 1977. She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on Colorado Inside Out, PBS 12’s public affairs roundtable, which has won two Emmys.

patricia.calhoun@westword.com

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