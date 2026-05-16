Reader: Suncor Looks Like the Tower of Mordor

Suncor burning in Commerce City on May 11.

Three times in the past month, neighbors and commuters along Brighton Boulevard have seen the Suncor Energy refinery billowing black smoke.

The facility, which refines nearly 98,000 barrels of petroleum a day, saw “increased smoke and flaring” on May 8 after restarting operations following maintenance work that began back in March, according to the company. On May 11, Suncor released another statement, warning worried neighbors of possible smoke.

Was the place on fire? Or was Suncor looking for a new pope? “Flaring is a standard safety practice that allows for the controlled burning of process gases to safely manage pressure,” the company says.

Some readers buy that, while others think the company is blowing smoke, as displayed in comments on the . Says Maynard:

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So has nobody ever seen Suncor do anything for the last few decades? It always does this.

Adds Michael:

It’s a fucking oil refinery. What did you think they do?

Responds Dave:

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A little refinery flare is normal, but a big one is indicative of a process upset.

Offers Adam:

That’s just profits for the 1%. Cancer and damage to the Earth is a small price to pay for us 99%ers.

Suggests Eric:

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They should be fined for pollution. Doesn’t matter the reason. ‘Cost of doing business.’

Adds Mike:

Suncor is the cleanest thing in Commerce City.

Observes Sabin:

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Looks like the Tower of Mordor.

Comments Blake:

Know nothing liberal media writing the stories know nothing liberal media writing….Next…

Concludes Thom:

Thanks for correctly reporting the issue!

What do you think about having Suncor in the heart of the metro area? Would you live near the refinery? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.