“The Service at This Lucile’s Was Always Better Than I’ve Gotten From DISH”

Luciles Creole Cafe in Littleton has lost its lease and will shut down at the end of May

Lucile’s Creole Cafe got its start in 1980 in Boulder, where Lucile Richards opened her first eatery specializing in Southern cooking…and long brunches.

Over the years, Lucile’s has added many outposts, including one in the University of Denver neighborhood and the Lucile’s that opened in Littleton in 2011. But that one will close at the end of the month. Thanks to an on-again, off-again rental situation with the building’s owner — DISH Network, which occupies the massive neighboring office complex — the restaurant’s managers told staff on Monday that they will need to close the restaurant at the end of May.

In their responses on the Westword Facebook post of Antony Bruno’s story, Denver diners respond to the news. Says Sarah:

Oh, no! Love that place!

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Counters Jenkins:

Food has been hit or miss for years now and with prices these days, that’s unacceptable. We just stopped going.

Recalls Chey:

This was the very first restaurant I went to in Denver after signing my lease here. Sad!

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Offers Dore:

Hate that. At least there are other locations!

Suggests Natalie:

Come to Englewood South, South Broadway. We need more good restaurants we can walk or bike to.

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Offers Tyler:

They should move their location closer to the Southwest Plaza area or somewhere with more space — and no massive cable facility next to it occupying the space.

Urges Jessica:

Come to Castle Rock!!! Sounds like DISH wanted this property and made it impossible to afford.

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Responds Ali:

It’s been full of customers when I’ve gone, but staffed like Walmart and I couldn’t get the kind of service I expect at Wash Park or Boulder locations. The staff looked worn out from it, too. Somebody dropped the ball responding on the lease renewal, according to the article. Dish could have worked with them, but it wasn’t required since the management botched the lease.

Counters Susan:

The Littleton restaurant was always a welcome option. The service at this Lucile’s was always better than I’ve gotten from DISH!

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Concludes Steve:

Wow. Everybody should cancel DISH network. Basically, they ran Lucile’s out of business.

Have you been to the Lucile’s in Littleton? How do you think it compares to the other locations? What do you think of DISH? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.