"Constituents expected a change in behavior when the new vendor came to Denver," Councilman Chris Hinds says of Veo.

Having to dodge an e-scooter while walking downtown has become common since rentable scooters came to Denver in 2018. So when Denver City Council was taking bids for a provider last year, one of the main objectives was stronger enforcement of local scooter rules, such as sidewalk riding and leaving the vehicles strewn about the city.

Eventually, Veo was chosen to replace Lime and Bird as the city’s e-scooter and bike provider. Veo promised that vehicles could detect when they’re accelerating on sidewalks and could automatically slow down or stop in response. But since launching in May, Veo’s vehicles are still often spotted on sidewalks around town, even after a new city ordinance took effect on July 1 requiring rentable scooters to be equipped with sidewalk-detection technology.

Council members are now reviewing the city’s contract with Veo, while the company says its technology is moving along as planned and will be able to soon enforce sidewalk riding. Some readers say they’ve seen other cities better enforce rentable scooters, however, and others don’t see the the big deal, arguing that the current situation still beats having more cars and SUVs on the road.

Docking stations in the side of the street (not sidewalk) would help eliminate sidewalk riding. Right now, most riders have to ride on sidewalks to be able to park appropriately. Of course it’s still going to be an issue if there’s no way to park/ mount safely —Courtenay Fluhr

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I can’t believe this is the hill so many people chose to die on. If all the Veo rides were car journeys, you’d be complaining about the traffic. The situation had become blown out of all proportion. —JohnJo Lewis

If you are riding the scooter and you are on the sidewalk the scooter is reminding you quite loudly not to ride on the sidewalk. The problem isn’t the scooter. It’s the operators the bad ones will always ruin it for everyone else. —Anthony Oliva

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The ride (and cost) doesn’t end until you return to a docking station. That’s how e-bikes work in many places and they’re always docked, not randomly thrown about town. —Dale Kutin

On some streets and stretches of road it’s just too dangerous to ride on the road. Personal safety comes first. —Eric Torres

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Eric Torres Yeah, because them zooming down the sidewalks at 30 mph is soooo safe for everyone 🤣🤣🤣 —Brian Eshelmän

Honestly the scooters really don’t impede alot with numerous bike lanes downtown. I do dislike the monopoly of just one company. People will ride on sidewalks with bicycles as well. Im a huge fan of the sit down scooters that veo offers. Safety first and stay in the appropriate bike lanes. —Collin Riss

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How hard is it to make a docking station and require riders to dock before disembarking —Jane Bérangère

What do you think of the city’s scooter contract, sidewalk riders and Veo’s performance so far? Share your thoughts in a comment, or email editorial@westword.com.