“Give Tina Peters enough rope, she’s obviously looking to hang herself”

Election denier Tina Peters is slated to be released from a Colorado prison tomorrow, June 1.

When Governor Jared Polis granted clemency to the disgraced former Mesa County clerk on May 15, he noted that her application “demonstrates taking responsibility for your crimes, and a commitment to follow the law going forward.” But just a week later, Peters went in a different direction in a post on X:

“I feel it is important to speak out against the travesty we are seeing happen in Colorado,” she wrote. “The Democrats have once again shown that if you do not stay within their party line, they will try to destroy you. Governor Jared Polis commuted 9 sentences and pardoned 35 people. But the outrage from Colorado Democrats is aimed at Governor Polis and me. They are attacking the governor for showing mercy, and they have put a bullseye on a 70-year-old, nonviolent, first-time offender. Doesn’t that make you wonder why? It should be obvious to Democrats and Republicans alike that they have something to hide. It is so obvious that they are willing to continue destroying people’s lives to cover it up.

“The real victims are the people of Colorado,” she continued. “The real victims are every voter who deserves honest, fair and transparent elections. I thank Governor Polis for being willing to stand up in the middle of this persecution and do what he believed was right. I have always said I will never back down, I will never give up, and I will never give in. I will always stand for truth, transparency, and fairness in our elections. No matter how hard people like Jenna Griswold and Phil Weiser try to cover up what was done to the people of Colorado, I will keep speaking the truth. The censure of Governor Polis shows just how radical the left has truly become. And if they are this afraid of mercy being shown to one whistleblower, the public should ask what they are still trying so hard to hide.”

Does Peters — a public official when she violated state laws by breaking into her own election system — really sound like she’s taking responsibility for her crimes? In their comments on the of the news, readers render several verdicts. Says Marc:

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Give her enough rope. She’s obviously looking to hang herself.

Adds Ricky:

It’s funny how the only election results they ever dispute are the ones they’ve lost.

Counters Kathryn:

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She didn’t do anything wrong. Some day they will name a road after her.

Suggests Theresa:

Highway to hell?

Offers Kelly:

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I cannot wait until Peters hits the news/opinion shows with her side of the story, something I really want to hear about.

Asks Joe:

Didn’t her lawyers present that at her trial??

Responds Good:

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She was tried in a very RED county. The jury pool was mostly conservatives. Her lawyer had a chance to prove her innocent and failed.

But Jim concludes:

Look at another disgusting editorial. Why don’t y’all explain what really happened…like the election fraud. More scum reporting.

What do you think of Tina Peters? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editoria@westword.com.