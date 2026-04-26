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At the World of Coffee gathering in San Diego earlier this month, the list of the “Top 100 Coffee Shops in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean” was announced, and two Denver enterprises made the cut.

Queen City Collective Coffee, which has grown to seven locations since launching in 2018, landed at number 61, while Sweet Bloom Coffee, which operates three shops, ranked at number 43.

Only thirty of the shops listed in the top 100 are located in this country; after taking nominations, the rankings were determined by a panel of judges consisting of “esteemed specialty coffee experts” who assessed not only coffee quality, but also the expertise of the barista and the sustainability practices of the shop in question.

“Two Denver roasters recognized on a continental stage is a cool moment for the city’s coffee scene,” says Eric Byington, who founded Queen City with his brothers, Scott and Luke. But the choices also resulted in some heated comments on the of Antony Bruno’s story. Says Alissa:

Blah, those aren’t even the best in Denver…

Adds Don:

St. Mark’s is the only old-school Denver coffee shop left. Still my fave.

Suggests Amy:

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Novo Coffee: The OG third wave Denver.

Counters Marisa:

Mmm, I love Sweet Bloom. Was there today. Thanks, Sweet Bloom, for the complimentary coffee you guys hooked me up with for my birthday. And I will keep coming back. I’m not surprised, though. You guys know how to brew it up!

Responds Qendrim:

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We went to Sweet Bloom yesterday. We are Europeans and we know what’s the best out there when it comes to coffee. Americans just don’t know how to make coffee.

Advises Kirk:

Go to Vietnam, land of the most amazing cafes…or Europe. I’ve never been to a coffee shop better than some of the ones I’ve been to in Europe and Vietnam. Congratulations anyway, though.

Responds Climbie:

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Please enlighten me. I’ve traveled to France, Spain, Switzerland, Monaco, and Italy. Also, I’m a coffee enthusiast who collects coffee from each country I go to. Nothing stood out…

Offers Jay:

My idea of a great coffee shop is one where the workers don’t want a $3 tip for pouring me a cup of coffee.

Concludes Editha:

Agreed!! A cup of coffee for $10?! Well…I’ve been making coffee at home, so i can use that $10 to buy snacks to go with my coffee. I’ve always thought Tokyo Premium Bakery’s coffee was better than average. But the bakery itself. OH LAWD! I can eat their melon pan and epis all day long. Dagnabbit, now I have to get dressed and drive down there.

What’s your favorite coffee in town? How about your favorite bakery? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.