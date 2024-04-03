 Colorado's 2024 James Beard Finalists Announced | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Colorado's 2024 James Beard Finalists Announced

Two chefs and one husband-and-wife restaurateur team have landed on the short list for this year's awards.
April 3, 2024
Penelope Wong opened the brick-and-mortar version of Yuan Wonton in 2023.
Penelope Wong opened the brick-and-mortar version of Yuan Wonton in 2023. Courtesy of Penelope Wong
Share this:
Of the thirteen local chefs and restaurants that were named semifinalists for the 2024 edition of the James Beard awards, just three made the final cut.

The Outstanding Restaurateur category is described as "a restaurateur who uses their establishment(s) as a vehicle for building community, demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship, integrity in restaurant operations, and is making efforts to create a sustainable work culture, while contributing positively to their broader community."
click to enlarge
Kelly Whitaker, owner of Id Est Hospitality (right), with the group's director of fermentation, Mara King.
Jeff Fierberg
Among the five finalists in the running are Kelly and Erika Whitaker of Id Est, the group that includes the Wolf's Tailor, Basta, Hey Kiddo, Dry Storage and Brutø, which nabbed one of Colorado's first Michelin stars in 2023 as well as a green star for its sustainability practices. The restaurant also recently launched its first full menu under new executive chef, Top Chef alum Byron Gomez.

The Best Chef: Mountain category spans Colorado, Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. It also includes five finalists, two of them from Colorado.

Matt Vawter, the former longtime chef at Alex Seidel's Mercantile, is listed for his restaurant Rootstalk, which he opened in Breckenridge in December 2020. He also debuted Radicato in the mountain town in 2023, and both restaurants have proven to be hits.

Chef (or "shef," as she likes to say) Penelope Wong worked her way up the ranks for two decades and became the first female and youngest executive chef at Glenmoor Country Club in Cherry Hills Village before launching her own food truck, Yuan Wonton, in late 2019. She was one of our people to watch in 2023 as she worked toward opening her first brick-and-mortar, which debuted in Park Hill last September.

Colorado also had thirteen semifinalists last year — but just one finalist, former Brutø executive chef Michael Diaz de Leon, who did not end up winning.

This year's award winners will be announced at a ceremony on June 10 in Chicago.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Chop Shop Closing Original Colfax Location on April 7

Openings & Closings

Chop Shop Closing Original Colfax Location on April 7

By Molly Martin
Mexico City-Inspired Xiquita Lands on Bon Appétit's Most Anticipated List

Openings & Closings

Mexico City-Inspired Xiquita Lands on Bon Appétit's Most Anticipated List

By Molly Martin
Hispanic Food Hall and Marketplace La Plaza Opens March 29

Openings & Closings

Hispanic Food Hall and Marketplace La Plaza Opens March 29

By Helen Xu
The Market's Beloved Spring Fling Cake Lives on at Two Local Bakeries

Social Sightings

The Market's Beloved Spring Fling Cake Lives on at Two Local Bakeries

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation