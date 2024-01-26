 Michelin-Starred Brutø in Denver Announces Byron Gomez as New Chef | Westword
Openings & Closings

Michelin-Starred Brutø Announces Byron Gomez as New Chef

Born in Costa Rica, his résumé includes stints at Eleven Madison Park, Atera and Cafe Boulud.
January 26, 2024
Chef Byron Gomez will launch his first menu at Brutø in March.
Chef Byron Gomez will launch his first menu at Brutø in March. Jeff Fierberg
On the same day that Id Est Hospitality's founder and owner Kelly Whitaker was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Restaurateur for the second year in a row, the group revealed its future plans for Brutø.

Last year, the eighteen-seat chef's counter restaurant at Dairy Block was awarded one Michelin star as well as a green star for sustainability when the tire company released its first Colorado guide. Since it opened in 2020, the eatery had been helmed by chef Michael Diaz de Leon, who brought a passion for fermentation and for sharing his Mexican heritage to the concept.

But just a month after the Michelin ceremony, Diaz de Leon announced that he was leaving Brutø, with plans to take time to travel, learn and, eventually, open his own concept in Denver.

Now, chef Byron Gomez, whose résumé includes Eleven Madison Park, Atera and Cafe Boulud, is set to take over the Brutø kitchen. In 2022, Gomez, who was born in Costa Rica, launched his first solo venture, Pollo Tico, inside Avanti Boulder.
click to enlarge people in aprons standing in a kitchen
The centerpiece of the kitchen at Brutø is a wood-fired oven.
Molly Martin
His first menu at Brutø will roll out in March and will include "eleven courses inspired by his experience in Michelin-starred restaurants, upbringing as a native Costa Rican, and personal passion for ethical food systems," according to an announcement of the move. Reservations for March will be available starting at 10 a.m. on February 1 via Tock

“I first stepped into Brutø as a guest chef back in 2021 and was in awe of the entire Id Est’s united focus and devotion to sustainability,” Gomez says in the announcement. “When the opportunity to take over Brutø arose it was an immediate ‘yes’ from me. At Brutø, I’m committed to creating a dining experience that’s not only memorable but also reflects our united mission of excellence, innovation, and a better food system. I can’t wait to showcase my full menu in March.”

“Byron and I have been friends for years, and he’s the perfect partner for this next phase of Brutø,” adds Whitaker. “His experience working at some of the country’s best restaurants is an asset to our already incredibly smart, creative team, and it’s been exciting to watch his menu develop alongside our sustainability guardrails that we’ve had in place for years. I believe we’re truly impacting food systems here in Colorado, and I’m looking forward to bringing even more awareness to our efforts at Brutø with chef Byron.”

Brutø is located at 1801 Blake Street and is open starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit brutodenver.com.
