Roll Call: Every Restaurant That Opened and Closed in February

Nearly twenty restaurants and bars joined the drink scene in the second month of the year, and the list includes many familiar names.
In downtown Denver, 801 Fish, the seafood-centric concept from the Des Moines-based group behind 801 Chophouse (which has a location in Cherry Creek), made its debut. It's located just four blocks from another out-of-state seafood spot, Water Grill, which opened its Mile High outpost just over one year ago.
In McGregor Square by Coors Field, Brinkerhoff Hospitality, which also owns La Loma and Sierra Restaurant, has introduced Caldéro. The menu at this new concept is similar to what's on offer at Sierra and includes steak, ribs, tacos and La Loma's well-known green chile, which is one of the best in town.
Some spots made comebacks after moving out of their former locations, such as Chocolate Lab, which opened in the Hilltop neighborhood nearly a year after leaving its former home on East Colfax. And Bistro Vendôme, which shuttered its longtime Larimer Square location on January 1, is now serving in a new space in Park Hill.
While there are a lot of new spots to check out, the month saw several closures as well, including the loss of Mama Sannino's, a red-sauce joint in Wheat Ridge that shuttered after the death of owner and family patriarch Jimmy Sannino. Another Italian spot, Rossi's Italian Eatery, is set to replace it.
La Fillette has moved out of its space on East Eighth Avenue ahead of its move to the former Garlic Knot location on East 14th Avenue.
And drivers in search of late-night Mexican fare will find a Taco Star rather than Tacos Rapidos on West Alameda. But two Tacos Rapidos spots remain, both on the corner of South Federal Boulevard and East Evans Avenue.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed in February.
801 Fish, 999 17th Street
Bad Habits, 3014 East Colfax Avenue
Bistro Vendôme, 2267 Kearney Street
Bryan's Dumpling House, 8000 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village
Caldéro, 1901 Wazee Street
Chocolate Lab, 5575 East Third Avenue
D Bar Central Park, 7302 East 29th Avenue
Denver Beer Company, 7070 East Lowry Boulevard
La Cocina de Lucha, 3242 East Colfax Avenue
Major Tom, 2845 Larimer Street
Pizzeria Alberico, 1730 Pearl Street, Boulder
Right Cream, 2423 South Downing Street
Rodizio Grill, 7340 South Clinton Street, Englewood
Rush Bowls, 1580 Blake Street
Smith + Canon, 14500 West Colfax Avenue (in Colorado Mills), Lakewood
Social Bar & Lounge, 240 Village Park Drive, Littleton
Tacos el Huequito, 2111 East 48th Avenue
Taco Star, 2345 West Alameda Avenue
Tino's Kitchen, 11800 Oswego Street, Englewood
Casey's Bistro and Pub, 7301 East 29th Avenue
Del Mar by Rooted at Avanti (moving into a brick-and-mortar), 3200 Pecos Street
Hollan-Dazed (now catering-only), 1275 East 1st Avenue, Broomfield
La Fillette Bakery (moving to a new location), 4416 East Eighth Avenue
Mama Sannino's, 5800 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Maya's Cantina and Grill, 28215 CO-74, Evergreen
Tacos Rapidos, 2345 West Alameda Avenue
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].