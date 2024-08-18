Reader: With the Mercury Cafe for Sale, Old Denver Is Slipping Away

Three years ago, when it was time to retire, she sold the Merc Cafe building and business for over $2 million to Danny Newman and his partners. "We did community rituals to find the right people to draw the right people in," Megenity said at the time. "I feel really, really fortunate that I had people to choose from."
But now Newman has put the Merc up for sale...or at least made it available for lease to someone who wants to keep the vision alive. His announcement follows on the heels of Mutiny Information Cafe announcing that it's leaving Denver for Englewood, and Benny Blanco's is closing its longtime home on Capitol Hill. Says Jared:
Damn... Rough week for closures and such: Mutiny, Benny Blanco's, now possibly Mercury Cafe.Adds Dan:
Old Denver just slipping away…Responds Daniel:
The soul of the Merc died a long time ago. I can't be any more upset about this than I am about Barnes & Noble buying Tattered Cover, for much the same reason. Brand names don't matter, people do.Replies Fred:
It was a good ride. Times have changed. Say goodbye.Counters Chelsea:
No! This place is so beautiful. The space for community and art there is one I haven't ever experienced elsewhere, especially not in adulthood, where participation in art in these ways is so difficult. I hope the community and events stay the same despite ownership change.Recalls Jaye:
I worked there back in the '90s. The only question Marilyn asked me during the interview was my astrological sign.Adds Bee:
I spent countless nights enjoying this vibe!!!Wonders Nicholas:
What young people are going to buy the place for $ 2.5 million and keep it the same? That sounds quite ambitious. Probably gonna get bought by a tech company or something and totally repurposed. This is kinda disappointing. Mercury and My Brother's are two of my favorite places in town.Concludes Eileen:
Originally, there were a few parties interested in purchasing the Mercury Cafe with the promise/intent on keeping the historical programing…poetry, live music, dance, small concerts, open mic nights, community programming during days and, hopefully, good food. I really think/hope Danny sincerely believed he could keep it up… and many of us in the Merc community were hopeful his promises, vision and commitment were sincere, and he had the finances to support it.When were you last at the Mercury Cafe? What would you like to see happen there?
Marilyn M, the founder, visionary and magic behind the Mercury Cafe, alone did the work of at least a half-dozen people. It is possible this reality was not fully understood by Danny. To hire competent staff to take over all these different responsibilities cost money, and these duties are in addition to front-of-house and back-of-house staff. The Mercury Cafe did not run itself. It just appeared to run itself.
Danny, please work with Marilyn M cooperatively, if she so chooses, to help find a new owner of this very important Denver business and community hub…one who is committed and able to keep the Mercury Cafe alive and successful.