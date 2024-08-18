 Mercury Cafe for Sale and Other Denver Venues Moving or Closing | Westword
Reader: With the Mercury Cafe for Sale, Old Denver Is Slipping Away

Founder Marilyn Megenity sold her legendary venue three years ago. Can the cultural icon be saved?
August 18, 2024
The Mercury Cafe is for sale, again.
The Mercury Cafe is for sale, again.

The origins of the Mercury Cafe date back to 1975, when Marilyn Megenity had a place in Indian Hills. Her venue went through numerous addresses and name changes before she finally bought a building at 2199 California Street for $157,000 in 1990, and the Mercury Cafe settled in for a good, long run as a cultural clearinghouse for the city.

Three years ago, when it was time to retire, she sold the Merc Cafe building and business for over $2 million to Danny Newman and his partners. "We did community rituals to find the right people to draw the right people in," Megenity said at the time. "I feel really, really fortunate that I had people to choose from."

But now Newman has put the Merc up for sale...or at least made it available for lease to someone who wants to keep the vision alive. His announcement follows on the heels of Mutiny Information Cafe announcing that it's leaving Denver for Englewood, and Benny Blanco's is closing its longtime home on Capitol Hill. Says Jared:
Damn... Rough week for closures and such: Mutiny, Benny Blanco's, now possibly Mercury Cafe.
Adds Dan: 
Old Denver just slipping away…
Responds Daniel:
The soul of the Merc died a long time ago. I can't be any more upset about this than I am about Barnes & Noble buying Tattered Cover, for much the same reason. Brand names don't matter, people do.
Replies Fred:
It was a good ride. Times have changed. Say goodbye.
Counters Chelsea: 
No! This place is so beautiful. The space for community and art there is one I haven't ever experienced elsewhere, especially not in adulthood, where participation in art in these ways is so difficult. I hope the community and events stay the same despite ownership change.
Recalls Jaye:
I worked there back in the '90s. The only question Marilyn asked me during the interview was my astrological sign. 
Adds Bee:
I spent countless nights enjoying this vibe!!!
Wonders Nicholas:
What young people are going to buy the place for $ 2.5 million and keep it the same? That sounds quite ambitious. Probably gonna get bought by a tech company or something and totally repurposed. This is kinda disappointing. Mercury and My Brother's are two of my favorite places in town.
Concludes Eileen:
 Originally, there were a few parties interested in purchasing the Mercury Cafe with the promise/intent on keeping the historical programing…poetry, live music, dance, small concerts, open mic nights, community programming during days and, hopefully, good food. I really think/hope Danny sincerely believed he could keep it up… and many of us in the Merc community were hopeful his promises, vision and commitment were sincere, and he had the finances to support it.

Marilyn M, the founder, visionary and magic behind the Mercury Cafe, alone did the work of at least a half-dozen people. It is possible this reality was not fully understood by Danny. To hire competent staff to take over all these different responsibilities cost money, and these duties are in addition to front-of-house and back-of-house staff. The Mercury Cafe did not run itself. It just appeared to run itself.

Danny, please work with Marilyn M cooperatively, if she so chooses, to help find a new owner of this very important Denver business and community hub…one who is committed and able to keep the Mercury Cafe alive and successful.
When were you last at the Mercury Cafe? What would you like to see happen there? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
