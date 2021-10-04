Support Us

Social Sightings: A Halloween Tiki Pop-Up and More

October 4, 2021 5:59AM

Monday mornings are tough — but Social Sightings isn't. This is your quick serving of interesting food tidbits that we've spotted recently. It goes down as easy as your first cup of coffee, and should whet your appetite for the week ahead.

The Electric Cure opened in Edgewater in late July. Now through November 7, it's been transformed into the Little Tiki Bar of Horrors, a Halloween-themed pop-up. Stop by to try the limited-edition menu of drinks served up in spooky glassware and other frightful surprises.
Over at the Dairy Block, Blanchard Family Wines recently hosted a cookie- and wine-tasting event where guests voted for their favorite cookie flavors from The Flour Shop. The winning picks are now available on the winery's menu; the thick and chewy classic chocolate chip is a must-try.
All of the stalls at Milepost Zero, the food hall at McGregor Square by Coors Field, are now open. Options include Buona Beef out of Chicago, which specializes in Italian beef sandwiches, tacos from restaurateur Troy Guard's Little Chingones (a spinoff of Los Chingones) and fried chicken from Atomic Chicken. Not sure where to start? The huge bowls of ramen from Jesus Silva's Tora are big enough to share, and perfect for a cool autumn day.
Cart-Driver's LoHi location has introduced its October Cocktail for a Cause: the Flor de Italia. This autumn spin on a daiquiri is made with Flor de Cana rum, Amaro Montenegro, Calabrian honey syrup and lime. All proceeds from sales of the drink will go to Food for Thought Denver, which works to eliminate weekend hunger for children in Denver.
The Inventing Room in West Highland is a fun place to play with your food any time of the year, but it's just introduced the new Tricks and Treats program, a chef-led culinary demonstration where you'll get to see and taste seven Halloween-inspired sweets made with a molecular gastronomy twist. Each ticket also includes your choice of seasonal nitrogen sundae, like the one above made with Colorado honey ice cream, bananas Foster, honeycomb and exploding whipped cream. Tickets are $15 per person, and dates are currently available Thursdays through Sundays through October 30.
Have you spotted any interesting food news? Let us know at [email protected].

