A Park Hill Staple Says Goodbye: Tables Will Close August 6

July 27, 2022 11:19AM

Tables opened in 2005.
Tables opened in 2005.
The latest neighborhood staple to announce its imminent closure is Tables, at 2267 Kearney Street. Opened in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Dustin Barrett and Amy Vitale, the bistro brought fresh, exciting, seasonal fare to its quiet, tree-lined street. But after seventeen years, Tables will serve its last meal on Sunday, August 6 — news that Barrett and Vitale announced in a lengthy letter posted on social media and on the front door of the eatery.

Like Capitol Hill, where the recent exit of Park Tavern and Sexy Pizza in quick succession mark big changes for the area, Park Hill's Kearney Street is also in the midst of a transition.

Oblio's Pizzeria, at 6115 East 22nd Avenue, will likely close by the end of this month following a tough road to a pandemic comeback. It's hoping to reinvent itself as a bar and grill using money raised through a GoFundMe campaign.

But there's a new addition on the street, too. A few doors down from Tables, Latin eatery Lucina opened in March, bringing bold new flavors to the neighborhood, including a weekend "paella of the moment" special.

A seventeen-year run for an independently owned neighborhood bistro is impressive, but even more significant is the impact that Tables has had on so many lives — a true testament to the fact that dining out is so often about much more than a meal. It's about community.

The Facebook comments on the Tables closure announcement are filled with thanks for the owners and memories of countless special occasions that were celebrated at the eatery over the years.

Here is the full announcement :
A farewell letter from Tables

Dear valued friends, employees, and guests of Tables:

It is with humble gratitude and a heavy heart that we announce the closing of Tables Restaurant. This has been a very difficult and emotional decision and we are so sad to say goodbye, after 17 years, we will close our doors on Saturday, August 6th as we have decided it’s time to move on to the next life adventure, whatever that might be.

We would like to thank our staff, past and present, for being such an integral part of our business and for helping us to provide so many wonderful experiences to our countless guests over the years. Restaurant work is not easy. It takes commitment, thick skin, and a really good sense of humor. Your efforts have never gone unnoticed, you have shown grace, warmth, and dedication. There are no words that clearly express the love and gratitude we feel for our staff that worked so hard to keep the vision alive. It is so rare to find such a committed, hardworking, talented, and friendly staff anywhere. We became a family. So very grateful for the love and tremendous efforts, you are all amazing.

Of course, we give immeasurable thanks to everyone who has dined with us, whether you've been dining with us for years or just now found us. We are grateful for your continued support and loyalty; you are the direct reason for our success as we are truly humbled and honored to have served you. You trusted us with your most treasured events: birthday celebrations, graduation dinners, first dates, marriage proposals, engagement parties, bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, intimate wedding receptions, baby showers, children growing up, epic parties and celebrations of life, and many other completely routine and sometimes totally extraordinary moments.

Tables gave us all a place to feel at home.

However, as much as we love Tables and seeing you walk through our doors, this is a bittersweet choice and a most difficult decision, to say the least. What an incredible journey it has been!

Park Hill has something special – warm and welcoming neighbors, support for individuality, a comfortable place to nurture one’s dreams, dedicated small business owners and a safe neighborhood for families to grow. It has truly been an honor to live and serve here. We sincerely hope the strong sense of community continues and thrives forever.

Once again, our deepest gratitude with our very best and sincerest wishes, we hope that you stay safe and take care of each other. We will miss you all so very much.

Yours Sincerely and with so much love,

Dustin & Amy
