Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Park Tavern Closes but Promises Something New Coming Soon

July 26, 2022 12:52PM

Park Tavern's last day was July 15.
Park Tavern's last day was July 15. Molly Martin
Park Tavern's gone through changes before, but the latest is a big one: The longtime Capitol Hill watering hole served its last drink on July 15. But in an Instagram post, it alludes to more news to come.

"Rest assured new, exciting, & tasty things are coming in the near future. We will see all of you again soon," the caption reads.

Park Tavern opened in 1996 at 931 11th Avenue, in a well-worn 1970s-era building. It quickly became a neighborhood favorite for its cheap drinks, low light and divey feel. In 2017, it went through a series of renovations. The bar was redone, and new dining and game areas with shiny new pool tables were added, along with a rooftop patio.

The new Park Tavern was lighter and brighter, but it still had a solid happy hour and hosted a stacked lineup of events, including trivia and Art Night on Wednesdays. In 2020, it jumped on the golf bar trend, adding a TrackMan simulator.

But now the space is closed up, the rooftop empty — and the future a mystery.

And Park Tavern isn't the only place to close in the area. Nearby at 11th and Ogden Street, Sexy Pizza closed its Cap Hill location on July 24 after its lease was not renewed following a dispute with the landlord over inhospitable landscaping at the location designed to discourage people experiencing homelessness. It will continue to operate out of a ghost kitchen while it looks for a new spot in the Capitol Hill area. (It also has locations on South Pearl Street and in Jefferson Park.)

In the meantime, those in the neighborhood still have some solid options, including Snarfburger (one of our picks for the ten best burgers in Denver) and Potager, which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and remains a farm-to-table staple.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation