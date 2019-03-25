Hold On to That Turkey Leg: Taste of Colorado Rates Fourth in National Contest

Over the years, the annual Taste of Colorado has become an event that some Denverites love to hate, nicknaming it "Waste of Colorado" and mocking it as a haven for bad hair bands and big turkey legs. But after 35 years, A Taste of Colorado got a major reboot in 2018, booking bigger and better musical acts and adding a new VIP experience.

And fest-goers apparently appreciated the changes, because A Taste of Colorado was just voted the fourth-best "general food festival in the country" in a poll conducted by USA Today.

While the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival (which took first place), the Pacific Wine and Food Classic in Newport Beach, California, and Fire, Flour, & Fork in Richmond, Virginia, all grabbed more votes than fourth-place finisher A Taste of Colorado, this was the only state to place three food fests in the top ten.