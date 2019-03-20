Ad Hominem Closes "Till Further Notice"

Ad Hominem, the avant garde restaurant that opened last spring at 43 West Ninth Avenue, is further proof that running a restaurant in the Golden Triangle is far from a sure thing, despite the expendable income of the neighborhood's residents.

Ad Hominem closed in late February for maintenance, according to a sign on the door at the time. Since then that notice has been replaced with another that reads "closed till further notice." Will Ad Hominem ever reopen? We were unable to get in touch with management, but based on the near-empty dining room over the past couple of months, the odds are slim.