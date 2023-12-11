 New Restaurant Alma Fonda Fina Brings Memorable Mexican Fare to Denver | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

First Look: Alma Fonda Fina Brings Memorable Mexican Fare to LoHi

Located in the former Truffle Table space, diners can enjoy an interactive chef's counter experience at chef Johnny Curiel's first solo venture.
December 11, 2023
The mole takes 24 hours to prepare.
The mole takes 24 hours to prepare. Shawn Campbell
Share this:
What: Alma Fonda Fina

Where: 2556 15th Street

When: Open 2 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

For more info: Visit almalohidenver.com
click to enlarge interior of a restaurant
An eight-seat chef's counter offers an interactive experience.
Shawn Campbell
What we saw: "For me, it's been a lifetime in the making to be able to do something like what we're doing at Alma," says chef Johnny Curiel, who has worked under some of the local dining scene's most notable names, including Richard Sandoval, Dave Query and Troy Guard.

In just six weeks, Curiel and his wife and business partner, hospitality pro Kasie Curiel, transformed the former Truffle Table space in LoHi into his first solo venture, Alma Fonda Fina, which debuted on December 8.

The space, which was created by local designer Agatha Strompolos, is warm and welcoming, with clay and terracotta accents throughout. Instead of a traditional bar, the centerpiece is an eight-seat chef's counter, where the team banters with diners while preparing dishes using only induction burners just inches away. And the results are impressive.

Cooking is in Curiel's blood: He grew up in his father's restaurants in Mexico and has immersed himself in the country's rich culinary traditions. The opening menu at Alma reflects those experiences.
click to enlarge wedges of roasted sweet potato on a plate
The roasted sweet potato dish was inspired by a taco.
Shawn Campbell
The dishes are separated into four categories, starting with small plates that include Camote Asado ($14), agave-roasted wedges of sweet potatoes topped with nutty salsa macha alongside super-smooth housemade requesón (essentially a Mexican ricotta cheese), which was inspired by a taco that Curiel created as a special for Guard's Los Chingones last year.

Nothing here is one-note — the beet salad ($13), for example, is punched up with pickled golden raisins and a brittle made from nuts, seeds and pieces of the corn tortillas that are made in-house from heirloom corn.

There is a story behind nearly everything being served, such as the Frijoles Puercos, which is a riff on one of Curiel's mom's specialties. It's served with sourdough flour tortillas, inspired by a bread that's made in Guadalajara. "That bread is only baked in Guadalajara because of the altitude, the climate, the minerality of the water — it's like New York City bagels," Curiel explains. "I wanted to bring the flavor of that, and we tried for at least three months until we got the product we have today."

There is also a crudo section, with a play on beef tartare ($20), a tuna tiradito ($19) and the Aguachile de Chile Fresno ($19) with slices of kampachi in a punchy, tangy broth made with pineapple and tepache oil.
click to enlarge slices of fish on a plate next to a glass of wine
The aguachile features adobo-seared kanpachi.
Shawn Campbell
The "De Masa" portion of the offerings includes two tacos (brisket and New York strip) that come one to a plate for $8 each; a squash tlayudita ($16); and a deeply flavored mole that is a must-order ($18). The 24-hour process to make the mole starts with a mother paste that the team continuously feeds. "We roast all the ingredients, char all peppers and grind everything in the same stone mill that we use to nixtimilize the corn for the tortillas," Curiel explains. "It's an homage to the mole at Casa Oaxaca," a restaurant in Oaxaca, Mexico. The sauce is served with a triangle-shaped sweet potato tetela made from corn masa.

The last section includes four larger entrees: adobo-braised lamb shank ($41), carne asada ($47), butterflied Colorado striped bass ($32) and Curiel's take on carnitas, which at $34 for a large, bone-in portion of pork shank is quite a deal.

"Kasie and I just went to [the Mexican state of] Quintana Roo, where we had frijoles con puerco, stewed pork meat and black beans," Curiel says. He loved the dish, but wanted to "make it into something people are little more familiar with," he adds, so the pork shank is braised in black beans, giving it an earthy flavor, then confited in lard dyed black from the beans. The result is a fork-tender piece of meat that diners peel away from the bone and load into corn tortillas with black beans, quick pickled radishes and spicy charred habanero salsa.

On weekdays, Alma is also serving happy hour from 2 to 5 p.m., during which diners can get a taste of food offerings not found on the regular menu. "It'll be things we want to showcase," Curiel says. "It will always change, and it will give the guys [in the kitchen] freedom to try new things out."
click to enlarge three menu in green aprons
Chef Johnny Curiel (right) brings his passion for Mexican fare to his new eatery.
Shawn Campbell
What surprised us: The camaraderie. Even though Alma Fonda Fina just opened, the team has clearly already formed a tight bond and an impressive rhythm, which is on full display at the chef's counter. Diners in those eight seats not only get a front-row view of the plating process, but also insight into how the dishes are made and the stories behind them. Curiel credits his crew with making this approach work so well, even on night one of service. "They have made our dream come true," he says of his team. "The talent we have is amazing." 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending

Mile High Vienna Stand on Santa Fe Shutters After Owner Sonny Jarock's Death

Openings & Closings

Mile High Vienna Stand on Santa Fe Shutters After Owner Sonny Jarock's Death

By Molly Martin
December Kicks Off With Eight Openings, Including Another Snooze

Openings & Closings

December Kicks Off With Eight Openings, Including Another Snooze

By Molly Martin
Five Local Breweries You Should Be Following on Instagram

Social Sightings

Five Local Breweries You Should Be Following on Instagram

By Ryan Pachmayer
How the State's First Public Shooting Range With a Bar Ensures Safety

Bars

How the State's First Public Shooting Range With a Bar Ensures Safety

By Helen Xu
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation