Alon Shaya Gets Personal With Safta, Opening Saturday at the Source Hotel

When the doors officially open at the Source Hotel on August 18, they’ll reveal not just a new place to stay in RiNo, but also a suite of food options that run the gamut from a rooftop beer bar supplied by New Belgium to a barbecue joint from Oak at Fourteenth and Acorn alum William Espiricueta. And then there’s Safta, the highly anticipated Israeli restaurant from New Orleans chef Alon Shaya and Pomegranate Hospitality, the burgeoning restaurant company that the chef established after exiting BRG Hospitality Group (formerly Besh Restaurant Group) last year.

Safta, which means “grandmother” in Israeli, is a personal project for the chef that gives a nod to his real grandmother, a Bulgarian woman who moved to Israel in 1948. “She was both a pharmacist and an amazing cook,” he explains. “Whether through medicine or food, she liked to take care of people. I looked up to her for that. As a child, I was really inspired by her. We always had that really strong bond — she’s the one who introduced me to my love of food from a young age.”

Shaya got his professional start in Italian food, and didn’t return to those Israeli roots until 2011, using his grandmother’s recipes as a cornerstone for his explorations. By that time, Shaya’s safta had passed away. “I did a lot of research, asking my mom and Aunt Debby questions about other things that she cooked,” he explains. “We had a more in depth conversation about her thoughts on food. That taught me more about what food meant to her. I wanted to open up a restaurant that paid respect to that kind of style, thinking, hospitality and her roots in Bulgarian cooking. When [Shaya’s wife] Emily and I finally settled on opening a restaurant in Denver, it made sense for this to be the moment to do that.”