A Traditional Norwegian Bakeri Is Coming to the 16th Street Mall

The aroma of cardamom, cinnamon and yeasty rolls just pulled from the oven fill the air inside 6770 South Yosemite Street in Centennial, where Ana Fankara opened Ana’s Norwegian Bakeri in June 2021. Soon, those in downtown Denver will be able to get a taste of Fankara's baked goods, too, when she debuts a second location on the 16th Street Mall at the end of the month.
Fankara, who moved to the U.S. in 1999 for college, had long been searching for high-quality, authentic Norwegian pastries, but she "never found anything like it," she says. Coming from a long line of bakers on both sides of her family, providing others with comforting pastries was simply in her nature. So in May 2020, she took matters into her own hands, hosting various pop-ups and setting up at farmers' markets before opening her first brick-and-mortar location with the goal of making the space feel like stepping into "Grandma's kitchen," she notes.
The bakery offers an assortment of classic Norwegian pastries mainly made using "family recipes that have been tweaked to work at high altitude," Fankara says. "Anyone from all over the world can feel that they relate to our food." The selection includes School Rolls (skolebolle), a sweet bun with vanilla custard in the center coated with icing and coconut; Sunshine Rolls (solskinnsboller), a cinnamon roll with vanilla custard in the center; and Mormor's ("Grandma's") Apple Cake, which Fankara says is a must-try.
But Fankara says she favors long-term ambitions over short-term projects, and she was able to negotiate the inclusion of an additional four-year lease extension, in addition to the initial one-year pop-up lease. The bakery's new location will replace Moe's Bagels, which was in the space previously.
As she gets ready to open, Fankara is excited to reach a new market, and to have a space that is larger, with more foot traffic than her Centennial shop. She hopes the new Ana's will become an inviting and comforting community hub for those in the downtown area.
Along with running her bakery, Fankara also hosts Norwegian cultural events on the last Saturday of every month. With this expansion, she hopes to grow that event as well. "Being able to offer community in a day and age where community is largely absent has been incredibly rewarding," she concludes.
The second location of Ana’s Norwegian Bakeri will debut at 918 16th Street by the end of September. For more information, visit anasnorwegianbakeri.com.