Anise Opening in DJ's Cafe Space in Golden Triangle

The 800 and 900 blocks of Lincoln Street have been full of empty restaurant spaces lately, but there's finally action on the corner of East Ninth Avenue and Lincoln. Anise, which bills itself as "a modern Vietnamese eatery," is moving into 865 Lincoln; there's a "help wanted" sign on the door.

Until December 2017, this had been home to a DJ's Cafe; both the original at 3838 Tennyson Street and this second spot closed with little warning, leaving a message for regulars on that same door: "Thanks again for making the last 12 years of our lives so great."

Still empty is the former home of Opal at 100 East Ninth, over two years after it closed in February 2017.