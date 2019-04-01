 


Anise Opening in DJ's Cafe Space in Golden TriangleEXPAND
Kenzie Bruce

Anise Opening in DJ's Cafe Space in Golden Triangle

Westword Staff | April 1, 2019 | 1:13pm
The 800 and 900 blocks of Lincoln Street have been full of empty restaurant spaces lately, but there's finally action on the corner of East Ninth Avenue and Lincoln. Anise, which bills itself as "a modern Vietnamese eatery," is moving into 865 Lincoln; there's a "help wanted" sign on the door.

Until December 2017, this had been home to a DJ's Cafe; both the original at 3838 Tennyson Street and this second spot closed with little warning, leaving a message for regulars on that same door: "Thanks again for making the last 12 years of our lives so great."

Still empty is the former home of Opal at 100 East Ninth, over two years after it closed in February 2017.

According to Anise's website, "It is a full-service Modern Vietnamese Eatery that is also a fun place to spend time with friends…or meet new ones. Our tag line as seen above is 'Fresh, Fun, Healthy!' Anise is a fun eatery that happens to be perfectly situated in a historic but artistic area of Denver."

Anise plans to be open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m., and dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

