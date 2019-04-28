Reader: Denver's Already Full of Restaurants and Bars

More than 230 restaurants and bars opened in metro Denver in 2018, and the flood of new food businesses continues this year.

In February, we shared news of twenty restaurants scheduled to open in 2019. Since then, four of those — Della Radice, Gyu Kaku Japanese BBQ, Noble Riot and Quiero Arepas — have opened. This week, we listed twenty more restaurants and bars coming to Denver; some of those eateries will open as soon as this week.

What are the big trends? Last year, locally made beer, wine and spirits came on strong, with 25 breweries, wineries and distilleries opening in the metro area, serving a diverse selection of chicha and pulque (Dos Luces), sake (Colorado Sake Co.), cider, beer, wine and hard liquor. Close to twenty new coffee shops also started brewing up good things around town.

Italian and Mexican were both common culinary themes in 2018, but Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine also made an impact, with ten new establishments representing those regions, most notably Ash'Kara from chef Daniel Asher and the upscale Safta from chef Alon Shaya. Safta represents another trend: out-of-state chefs and businesses opening restaurants here.

