This Week in Beer: Colorado's 2024 World Beer Cup Winners and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Colorado Breweries Take Home Medals at 2024 World Beer Cup
The Story: Nineteen local breweries were awarded medals at the competition.
The Scoop: River North Brewery, which just landed on our list of the best breweries in Denver, and the Post Brewing won two medals a piece. Colorado won nine golds and 21 total medals. The World Beer Cup is the largest beer competition in the world with over 9,000 beers competing from over fifty countries. You can check out all of the winners here.
Former Denver-Area Head Brewer Expands Wisconsin Brewery
The Story: Port Washington-based Inventors Brewpub is moving into a 25,000-square-foot space with a 10 barrel brewhouse.
The Scoop: Former Colorado Plus and Yak and Yeti head brewer Adam Draeger founded Inventors Brewpub in 2017 in Port Washington's American Legion Hall. The brewery will open its new, multi-million dollar facility on the lakefront on Monday, April 29 to local residents only. The following day the brewery will be open to the public.
Blonde Bombers x FlyteCo Collaboration
Friday, April 26
FlyteCo Tower
3120 Uinta Street
FlyteCo has teamed up with Denver's all-women flying team, the Blonde Bombers, for World Pilots Day. Blonde Bombers will be hosting its own tours of FlyteCo tower, hiking up eleven stories with guests to enjoy the 360-degree views of the metro area. Guests over 21 will be able to toast with a beer shot. Proceeds from the tours go to the Blonde Bombers to help pay for its entry into Air Race Classic, a major race that has teams of two or more women piloting across America in four days or less. Pilots at both FlyteCo locations will also receive half off their first beer when showing their license. Tickets for the tour are $20 and can be purchased at blondebombers.com.
Space Conflicts: May the Farce Be With You
Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, 8 p.m.
The Empourium Brewing Company
4385 West 42nd Avenue
Audacious Immersive hosts this show that invites audiences to participate along the way. Filled with tropes and gags from the Star Wars franchise, fans are sure to have a blast. Local playwright and Metropolitan State University of Denver English professor Rebecca Gorman O'Neill worked with the company to develop the show. Tickets are $20, with special VIP reserved seating for $25. A second weekend of shows takes place at Fiction Denver (7101 East Colfax Avenue) May 3 and 4, while a final round of shows will see the production move to Fiction Parker (19523 Hess Road, Parker) on May 10 and 11.
BarleyWILD
Saturday, April 27, 1 p.m.
River North Brewery
3400 Blake Street
6021 Washington Street
If you thought River North would quietly finish Barleywine Month, think again. The brewery plans to offer a side-by-side tapping of twelve different barleywines at both of its locations. Among the twelve beers is Soul of Time, a 17.1 percent ABV barleywine, part of River North's Decennial beer series. Grabbing a free ticket in advance will get you a free taster of any barleywine. Tickets aren't mandatory, however, so feel free to drop by spontaneously as well. Food trucks will be on-site at both locations as well.
River North also has a beer dinner with chef Jared of Thistle & Mint on Sunday, April 28 at 5 p.m. Tickets for the five-course beer pairing dinner must be purchased in advance.
Sunday of Smokiness: Pig Roast and Hot Sauce Release
Sunday, April 28, 4 p.m. until sold out
Cohesion Brewing
3851 Steele Street
Chef Josef will be roasting a full pig served with sides of pickled veggies and beans, ideally paired with a mug of Cohesion's smoked lager Nakuřované. Oso Rojo will also be on hand with a hot sauce made using the same smoked lager. Pre-sale tickets for both the food and the hot sauce are available, but the event is open to walk-ins too.
From the Brewery: West Coast IPA. Hopped with Galaxy, Cashmere and Simcoe. Hop forward yet balanced. Low bitterness, clean, fruit juicy and dry with a medium body and sturdy backbone. Pineapple and melon flavors. Kissed with maltiness. Aroma of subtle pine.
From the Glass: A moderate bitterness with heavy, pulpy orange citrus up front in the taste bleeding into tropical fruit, pineapple and some tangerine pith. A nice honeydew melon flavor carries into a dry finish, and then you want another sip and start the flavors over again. This is a tasty, creative and unique West Coast IPA.
Availability: On draft and in cans, at the brewery and in local liquor stores.