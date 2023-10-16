 FlyteCo Brewing Opens Tours of Denver's Historic Stapleton Airport Tower | Westword
You Can Now Book a Tour of the Historic Stapleton Airport Tower

Now the home to FlyteCo Brewing, guests will soon be able to see the panoramic views from the top — but you have to be able to climb eleven flights of stairs to get there.
October 16, 2023
FlyteCo is booking tower tours starting in November.
When Punch Bowl Social opened a location in what had once been Stapleton Airport's air-traffic control tower, it occupied the first three floors, but the tower itself was off-limits. Before PBS opened its second Denver location there, the building had been empty for two decades, after Denver International Airport replaced the city's former hub for air travel.

That Punch Bowl outpost shuttered in 2020. Last year, FlyteCo Brewing moved in — but again, the tower wasn't part of the guest experience. Now, though, the brewery is giving the general public the chance to climb eleven flights of stairs for access to the 360-degree views from the top of the 164-foot tall structure at 3120 Uinta Street.

The tours will take place every Wednesday beginning on November 15, but you can reserve tickets for $10 each on Eventbrite starting on October 16.

The experience is open to guests ages ten and up, and those over 21 will get a shot of beer when they reach the top. The guided tour will also include "fascinating insights into the role of air traffic control in the world of aviation," the brewery promises. Guests will have to sign a waiver before heading to the top.

After the excursion, you can explore the rest of the brewery, which includes beer, of course, pub fare and games such as pool and bowling — as well as ax-throwing and golf simulators in OverFlyte, which recently opened on the third floor of the building, joining an ever-growing list of local golf bars.
