This Week in Beer: Colorado Plus Goes on Pause for Six Months and More

click to enlarge Imbibe with beer cocktails at Call to Arms Brewing Co. this Friday. Danielle Lirette

Spice Trade's Rabarbaro is a special Brewer's Reserve release that packs a great deal of complexity in every sip. Spice Trade Brewing Instagram

The Wheat Ridge brewpub announced on social media that it is closed for a remodel.Colorado Plus originally opened in 2013 with an all-Colorado beer tap list and scratch kitchen concept. It plans to come back with a "fresh new vibe" and a modified menu.Owner Eugene Khang says that the remodel is focused on building an indoor-outdoor bar and an expansive, welcoming outdoor space that will include a pergola and fire pits. The beer options will be reduced to around two dozen, but the wine and cocktail options will expand. The food menu will tighten to roughly eighteen options so Khang can reign in costs and pass those savings on to the customer.Also new is a hybrid service model, with a fast-casual food counter and full service in the bar. The exterior of the building will get a full paint makeover, and the projected reopening is August.Still up in the air is the in-house beer program — if beer continues to be brewed on-site, the plan would be to provide something closer to four beers in-house to supplement the majority guest craft beer list. Khang wants to make sure that the beer is constantly rotating out and stays as fresh as possible.Two breweries created beers with the same name and similar labels.With Steamboat Willie going into the public domain in January, it was only a matter of time before brewers took advantage. Having two local breweries independently come up with the same name for the design results in a fun story.Beer cocktails will be the name of the game at this event, where you can sip on the Ballroom Fizz made with lemon juice, basil aquafaba and the Ballroom Beer; a Beerloma made with hibiscus, pink peppercorn simple, lime juice, aquafaba, and Janet Reno's Dance Party plus a salted raspberry dusted rim; the My Girl Sage, made with grapefruit juice, sage simple, aquafaba and CTA IPA; and You're Hot, Honey, made with kumquat hot honey, lemon juice, Tajín and Shady Pony. Lady in the Wild will be on hand with eggplant sandwiches, lamb meatballs, smoked salmon toast and hummus.Westfax will debut two new beers. Hook & Halligan is a West Coast IPA collaboration with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 1309, and Fireball Blonde Ale is a limited-release beer that is available on draft only. Two dollars from each pint as well as each four-pack of Hook & Halligan sold will be donated to the IAFF Local 1309. An antique fire truck will be on site for visitors to tour, and Sokare will be slinging food out front.DBC is bringing back this popular event that always draws a fun morning crowd. Enjoy unlimited beers, bacon and coffee from local roasters. Tickets are $60.This dark Belgian beer drinks with complex notes of stone fruit, a subtle smokiness and bright tang from house-smoked rhubarb, and is rounded out with vanilla and angelica. Inspired by Italian Rabarbaro Amaro, a bitter after-dinner liqueur infused with smoked rhubarb and other bitter and aromatic herbs.The nose is rich in sweet malt aromas with an almost root beer-like spicing in the background. The taste is more like a Belgian quad, amplified at this higher ABV, with a liqueur-like bitterness and a dry finish. Spice Trade is a place that treats its food as attentively as its beer, and this would be a fantastic pairing with a rich option like the green curry mussels. The beer's flavor is powerful enough to stand up to that dish, while the dry finish won't distract and will leave you wanting to take another bite and sip.On draft and in the rare eight-ounce cans to go.