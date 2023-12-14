This Week in Beer: One of the State's Original Microbreweries Is Closing and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Slew of Colorado Breweries Make Wine Enthusiast's Top 50 Beer List
The Story: The breweries and beers that made the list include Amalgam Brewing, for its Singular Realm imperial stout; Fiction Beer, for its Alternate Present schwarzbier; Lady Justice Brewing, for its Chosen Family ESB; and Westbound & Down Brewing, for its Louie barleywine.
The Scoop: A lot of "best of" lists are suspect — filled with advertisers — or assembled by people who are not in touch with the beer world. This is not one of those lists. John Holl is the editor of Wine Enthusiast, and one would be hard-pressed to find a person more dedicated to everything that is beer. To have a beer selected by someone of his pedigree is a real achievement. More relevant to local beer drinkers: Go find these beers and enjoy them.
Oasis Brewing Closing
The Story: Oasis Brewing will close its doors on December 23.
The Scoop: The brewery was one of the state's original microbreweries when it opened in Boulder in 1991. It previously closed for fifteen years before reopening in Denver in 2018. Oasis is located in a unique building — a former church.
Spice Trade Launches Winter Menu
The Story: Spice Trade Brewery + Kitchen launched a new seasonal menu this week called Taste of Asia, with dishes primarily from Korea, Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam.
The Scoop: Spice Trade's new menu has interesting dishes from each of the featured countries. On top of that, the brewery has added several new beers, with its usual creative elegance. The 11 percent ABV Figgy Pudding winter warmer-style beer looks tailor-made for a nightcap, while the Snake and Crane farmhouse ale is a lighter offering (4 percent ABV) infused with green tea and apricots. Owner Jeff Tyler also reports that the prix fixe tasting menu is expanding to four courses.
Bull & Bush Christmas Calendar
Daily through December 31
Bull & Bush Brewery
4700 Cherry Creek South Drive
Bull & Bush is reaching deep into the cellar and offering up a special beer and whiskey every single day through the end of the year. The daily specials include vintage beers like The Legend of the Liquid Brain, 2015 and 2022 vintages of Royal Oil, and select rye, bourbon and Scotch pours.
Westword Wheat Release
Friday, December 15, 5 to 7 p.m.
Odell Sloan's Lake Brewhouse
1625 Perry Street
Join Westword for the tap-release party of a special collaboration brew, Westword Wheat. Anyone who becomes a Westword member now through December 15 will get a free pint at the event; current members will get discounted $5 pints. The event is open to everyone.
11 Year Anniversary
Saturday, December 16, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Our Mutual Friend Brewing
2810 Larimer Street
OMF will celebrate eleven years at the taproom by giving the first 100 people to order beer that day a commemorative tasting glass. Special beers will be pouring as well, from a Belgian Golden Strong Ale aged in Curaçao-finished Laws Whiskey barrels, to a smoked stout with marshmallow (a collaboration with WeldWerks Brewing). Saturday also marks the return of Stjørdalsøl, the intense, alderwood-smoked Norwegian-style beer that uses Colorado Malting Company grains.
Caroling the ’Hood
Tuesday, December 19, 5 p.m.
Burns Family Artisan Ales TapHouse
1236 South Broadway
This 21+ event starts at the TapHouse and includes singing and stopping for beers at six local Broadway drinking locales. The route includes Monolith Brewing, Dive Inn, Grandma's House, Public Offering Brewing, TrashHawk and Brutal Poodle. Afterward, head back to the TapHouse for free figgy pudding at 8 p.m. Led by Dawn Cheairs, lead singer and guitarist of Sunrise Drive, the event is sure to be a hoot. RSVP for a free four-ounce pour.
Cheluna Brewing, 7.4 percent ABV
From the Brewery: Abuelita's Chocolate Brown Ale is a rich ale, packed with dark chocolate, lactose milk sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and a hint of ancho chile.
From the Glass: The nose is distinct Cocoa Puffs. The initial sip reveals a variety of dark malts, with a sweet accent from the lactose and vanilla, followed by a late earthy heat that builds into the finish. That dry spice, along with a smooth alcohol component, balances the sweetness. This beer is complex, but the flavors come at you in waves, making it approachable, too.
Availability: On draft at the brewery.