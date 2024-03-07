This Week in Beer: Outer Range Goes International and More

Outer Range Announces Grand Opening of French Alps Location
The Story: The new Sallanches, France, outpost will hold its grand opening on April 20.
The Scoop: Frisco's Outer Range Brewing announced plans for the French location during its fifth anniversary in January 2022. The team ended up soft-opening the location last fall. It includes a 20,000-square-foot facility complete with 200 seats and a full-production brewery. The space also includes Chicken Scratch, a restaurant that specializes in Nashville hot chicken, as well as startup coffee roaster Conflict Coffee.
Cans from the French location hit the Colorado market in February, allowing fans a chance to try beer from the new brewery. It may be tough to spot any differences, however, as the system in France is identical to the new system in Frisco.
Barrels & Bottles' Original Location Closing
The Story: The location has been open in downtown Golden for eleven years, and will close on May 4.
The Scoop: Barrels & Bottles has been planning for this closure for quite a while, and has already added a fantastic newer facility nearby called Camp George, complete with full-scale production, a taproom and a patio.
Starting Thursday, March 7
With the World Beer Cup competition coming up in April, breweries are getting entries together now to ensure peak freshness. Comrade is starting off by tapping Powder Keg, a cryo-hopped session IPA, on March 7. From there, Honeyman 59 comes out on March 8 and is the 59th beer in Comrade's R&D series. On March 10, Fastest Gun in the West will be released — a West Coast IPA with "five different hops and a copious amount of cryo lupulin pellets," according to owner David Lin. And finally, on March 11, the ever-popular, multi-award-winning More Dodge, Less Ram American IPA will tap.
RiNo Beer Fest - Epic Ale Quest
Saturday, March 9, 1 to 5 p.m.
Zeppelin Station
3501 Wazee Street
Craft beer meets the fantasy genre at this beer festival. Elevate Immersive is launching a pop-up fantasy-themed beer garden with unlimited drinks from over fifteen breweries, cideries and distilleries. Zeppelin's indoor food hall, as well as games and a photo booth, will be available to enjoy as well. Tickets start at $40.
Chocolate and Beer Pairing
Monday, March 11, 6 to 8 p.m.
Station 26 Brewing
7045 East 38th Avenue
Station 26 is teaming up with Colorado Cocoa Pod for a self-guided beer-and-chocolate pairing. Your $30 ticket gets you four different five-ounce pours of beer to pair with four different chocolate bonbons.
From the Brewery: A bright and light German hybrid ale with an elegant effervescence yielding a frothy pillow of head. The delicate aroma displays light fruitiness along with gentle cereal notes. To the tongue, the light cereal notes are balanced by a crisp & dry finish.
From the Glass: Light, sweet honeyed malt balanced by soft, floral hop flavors. It has a clean and snappy dry finish, a major component to a good Kolsch. As the weather zig-zags around in March, this would be a good beer to enjoy during peak sun out on the patio.
Availability: On draft and in four-pack cans, at the brewery and in local liquor stores.