 Outer Range Adds French Alps Location and More Denver Beer News | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Beer

This Week in Beer: Outer Range Goes International and More

Other highlights include the closure of the original Barrels and Bottles in Golden and a fantasy-themed beer fest this weekend in RiNo.
March 7, 2024
Outer Range started in the Rockies, and has expanded to the Alps.
Outer Range started in the Rockies, and has expanded to the Alps. Outer Range Brewing
Share this:
As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:

Outer Range Announces Grand Opening of French Alps Location
The Story: The new Sallanches, France, outpost will hold its grand opening on April 20.
The Scoop: Frisco's Outer Range Brewing announced plans for the French location during its fifth anniversary in January 2022. The team ended up soft-opening the location last fall. It includes a 20,000-square-foot facility complete with 200 seats and a full-production brewery. The space also includes Chicken Scratch, a restaurant that specializes in Nashville hot chicken, as well as startup coffee roaster Conflict Coffee.

Cans from the French location hit the Colorado market in February, allowing fans a chance to try beer from the new brewery. It may be tough to spot any differences, however, as the system in France is identical to the new system in Frisco.

Barrels & Bottles' Original Location Closing
The Story: The location has been open in downtown Golden for eleven years, and will close on May 4.
The Scoop: Barrels & Bottles has been planning for this closure for quite a while, and has already added a fantastic newer facility nearby called Camp George, complete with full-scale production, a taproom and a patio.
click to enlarge Two beers with competition medals on the table.
Comrade Brewing regularly wins medals at competitions. This week, you can try some of the brewery's entries in peak form.
Comrade Brewing
Upcoming Events

Comrade's World Beer Cup Tappings
Starting Thursday, March 7
Comrade Brewing
7667 East Iliff Avenue
With the World Beer Cup competition coming up in April, breweries are getting entries together now to ensure peak freshness. Comrade is starting off by tapping Powder Keg, a cryo-hopped session IPA, on March 7. From there, Honeyman 59 comes out on March 8 and is the 59th beer in Comrade's R&D series. On March 10, Fastest Gun in the West will be released — a West Coast IPA with "five different hops and a copious amount of cryo lupulin pellets," according to owner David Lin. And finally, on March 11, the ever-popular, multi-award-winning More Dodge, Less Ram American IPA will tap.

RiNo Beer Fest - Epic Ale Quest
Saturday, March 9, 1 to 5 p.m.
Zeppelin Station
3501 Wazee Street
Craft beer meets the fantasy genre at this beer festival. Elevate Immersive is launching a pop-up fantasy-themed beer garden with unlimited drinks from over fifteen breweries, cideries and distilleries. Zeppelin's indoor food hall, as well as games and a photo booth, will be available to enjoy as well. Tickets start at $40.

Chocolate and Beer Pairing
Monday, March 11, 6 to 8 p.m.
Station 26 Brewing
7045 East 38th Avenue
Station 26 is teaming up with Colorado Cocoa Pod for a self-guided beer-and-chocolate pairing. Your $30 ticket gets you four different five-ounce pours of beer to pair with four different chocolate bonbons.
click to enlarge Golden yellow beer in a glass with a can.
New Terrain Brewing's Rise and Climb Kolsch is tasty and refreshing.
Ryan Pachmayer
Beer of the Week: Rise and Climb from New Terrain Brewing, Kolsch, 5.4 percent ABV
From the Brewery: A bright and light German hybrid ale with an elegant effervescence yielding a frothy pillow of head. The delicate aroma displays light fruitiness along with gentle cereal notes. To the tongue, the light cereal notes are balanced by a crisp & dry finish.
From the Glass: Light, sweet honeyed malt balanced by soft, floral hop flavors. It has a clean and snappy dry finish, a major component to a good Kolsch. As the weather zig-zags around in March, this would be a good beer to enjoy during peak sun out on the patio.
Availability: On draft and in four-pack cans, at the brewery and in local liquor stores.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Ryan Pachmayer is a beer writer living in Arvada. He has written for publications such as Craft Beer & Brewing, Zymurgy, Porch Drinking, Homebrewing DIY and Punch. He is also the former head brewer at Yak & Yeti Brewpub, marketing director at New Image Brewing and a BJCP Certified Judge.
How the Rising Minimum Wage Is Affecting Local Restaurants

Business

How the Rising Minimum Wage Is Affecting Local Restaurants

By Helen Xu
Denver's Bagel Revolution Continues With Rich Spirit

Openings & Closings

Denver's Bagel Revolution Continues With Rich Spirit

By Molly Martin
Too Good To Go Launches in Denver

Food & Drink News

Too Good To Go Launches in Denver

By Danielle Krolewicz
The Ten Best Coffee Shops in Denver

Lists

The Ten Best Coffee Shops in Denver

By Danielle Krolewicz
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation