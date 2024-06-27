This Week in Beer: Cerebral Opens Second Taproom, Cidery Coming to Aurora and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
New Cidery Coming to Aurora Arts District
The Story: Vanishing West Ciders hopes to open as soon as late July.
The Scoop: The cidery will be located at 9735 East Colfax Avenue. It will have a vintner's license and will serve charcuterie boards, flat breads and cider donuts plus beer and wine.
Joyride Brewing New Patio; Lawsuit Update
The Story: Joyride is looking sunny this summer with a new patio and positive legal developments.
The Scoop: The brewery, which already has one of the best rooftop patios in the city, has added an attractive street-side patio. The Denver Post also has a court case update, where it shares transcripts from audio tapes with former general manager Grant Babb in which he admits to diverting money from the company without ownership knowledge. Babb has been accused of stealing over one million dollars, and a court case is ongoing.
Cerebral Brewing's Second Tap Room Opens
The Story: Cerebral will kick things off permanently on June 28.
The Scoop: Denver brewery powerhouse Cerebral will open its second location on Friday. The brewery previously used the space at 9990 East Colfax Avenue in Aurora as a weekend pop-up.
Cellar Sale
Now through July 1
Burns Family Artisan Ales BarrelHouse
2505 West 2nd Avenue
Burns Family has put over 2,000 of its cellared beers up for sale. The brewery posted to its social media pages that this is an urgent sale and is necessary for the business. The beer styles available tend to be better suited to aging, including stronger styles such as barleywines.
2024 Fan Expo Kickoff Party
Friday, June 28, 6 to 8 p.m.
The Monkey Barrel
4401 Tejon Street
The annual beer naming contest winner was Brewbacca. Breckenridge Brewery brewed the yuzu wheat ale, an easy-drinking beer made with yuzu juice, Willamette hops and a touch of sea salt. The first 100 people will receive a complimentary Brewbacca glass, and there will be other prizes as well, including a ticket giveaway.
Arvada Firefighter Fundraiser
Saturday, June 29, 1 p.m.
Odyssey Beerwerks
5535 West 56th Avenue, Arvada
Each year, Odyssey brews Old Dodge Red Ale with Arvada Fire Fighters. The beer is a local favorite, and proceeds benefit the Arvada Professional Fire Fighters Association (APFFF). The official tapping is led by Arvada Fire Captain Mike Kulp. The beer is malt-forward, with rich caramel and slightly roasted malts, as well as a hint of smoke. The Boudin and Beignets food truck will be on hand until 8 p.m.
From the Brewery: A red pale ale, the recipe was created by Pravda Brewing in Ukraine and proceeds will go to help Pravda Brewing.
From the Glass: Big malty aromas of toasted cocoa, sweet candy caramel and toffee. A touch of herbal hops comes through late in the nose. The flavor is caramel malt dominated, chewy, and blending nicely with woody and slightly dank hops. Medium to medium off-dry finish, combined with a creeping hop bitterness leaves you wanting another sip.
Availability: Limited draft and bottles at the brewery located at 2895 Fairfax Street in Park Hill.