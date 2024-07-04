This Week in Beer: Finkel and Garf Closing Boulder Taproom and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Goat Patch Brewing Expands
The Story: Its second location is planned for spring 2025.
The Scoop: The Colorado Springs brewery's second spot will be located at 12245 Voyager Parkway in north Colorado Springs. Goat Patch originally opened at 2727 North Cascade Avenue in 2017. Unlike the original location, the second spot will feature a small kitchen with shareable plates and small bites. A full story about the upcoming location broke on Side Dish Schniper.
Finkel & Garf Brewing Closing Down Taproom
The Story: The Boulder taproom will close, but the beer will continue in distribution.
The Scoop: Finkel & Garf will close its taproom on July 20, after celebrating its ten-year anniversary.
Aurora Brews Cruise
July 1 to August 30
Various locations
The inaugural Aurora Brew Cruise takes place throughout July and August. For $10, participants receive a limited-edition pint glass and a detailed map of the participating breweries. With each drink purchase at the different locations, participants receive a custom stamp on their map. Once all the stamps have been collected, you can enter the grand prize drawing, which features prizes ranging from $50 and up.
The businesses participating in the cruise include A Bit Twisted Brewpub, Bent Barley Brewing, Cheluna Brewing, Comrade Brewing, Copper Kettle Brewing, Danico Brewing, Dry Dock Brewing, FlyteCo Tower, Haykin Family Cider, Incantation Brewing, Launch Pad Brewery, Milieu Fermentation, Second Dawn Brewing, Six Capital Brewing and Two22 Brew.
Ratio Beerworks Presents: Punk Rock Saves Lives Festival
Friday, July 5, to Sunday, July 7, 2 p.m. doors each day
Ratio Beerworks Overland
2030 South Cherokee Street
Ratio is hosting the third annual event, with GA tickets going for $60 all weekend, VIP for $85. All proceeds will be donated to Punk Rock Saves Lives, an organization focusing on health concerns, equal rights, human rights and more. Thirty bands will play across the three-day festival.
Mythmaker 2nd Anniversary
Saturday, July 6 to Monday, July 8
Mythmaker Brewing
1035 South Taft Hill Road, Fort Collins
Mythmaker is turning two, with festivities starting on Saturday and extending into Monday. On Saturday, the first forty people will receive a complimentary anniversary glass. Two new beers will also release that day, including the Anniversary Two, a dry-hopped, barrel-aged sour ale available on draft and in 500-milliliter bottles; and a West Coast double pilsner collab with Hello Brew Co. Sunday will feature a New Belgium collaboration, orange creamsicle cream ale, as well as a cellar tapping of Anniversary One. Monday is guest appreciation day, with $1-off pours all day.
Beer Dinner at Woods Boss
Sunday, July 7, 6 p.m.
Woods Boss Brewing
675 22nd Street
Chef Jared Kendall from Thistle & Mint is hosting another beer dinner. The five-course, Colorado-grown meal will be paired with five beers from Woods Boss. The menu will be revealed at dinner, but allergies and dietary requirements can be accommodated in advance. Tickets are $99.
From the Brewery: This "session" IPA is hopped with some Citra, Strata, Amarillo, Simcoe, Cashmere and HBC-586. The blend of hops gives it a bright citrus and sweet fruit vibe, and is balanced wonderfully by the oats and wheat in the mash.
From the Glass: Bright, refreshing citrus, lemon and orange dominate the flavor from the start. When you expect it to get sharp, it stays balanced, and the underlying malt lets the hops land softly. A wonderful, lighter hazy IPA for the summer months between two fantastic breweries.
Availability: On draft and in cans locally.