This Week in Beer: Incantation, Formerly Jade Mountain, Is Expanding and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Incantation Brewing Opening Second Location
The Story: Aurora's Incantation is set to open at 415 South Cherokee Street later this summer.
The Scoop: After a sudden heavy metal rebrand in February, the former Jade Mountain Brewery is set to open its second location in the former Field & Forest spot in Baker. Owner Sean Guerrero says that he's been working on the space since last August and he hopes to open between mid June and early July. The beer for the new addition will be brewed at the original Aurora location. The new Denver outpost will open as early as 7 a.m. and will serve coffee and tea all day, with some special metal-inspired offerings.
Guerrero will be very close to two other metal bars, Black Sky and TRVE. He tells Westword that both breweries are good friends and that he's already brewed two collaboration beers with them. The next beer coming out is for Pride Month and was brewed with Black Sky. It's called Master of the Moon, after the final Dio album, and is a Berliner Weisse with chamomile and butterfly pea flower. The plan is to have different colored and flavored syrups to add to the beer, a twist on Berliner Weisse tradition.
The Story: Timnath plans to open the space by mid-June.
The Scoop: Timnath Beerwerks, located in the small town of the same name just east of Fort Collins, has purchased Snowbank Brewing in Fort Collins. Co-owner and head brewer Cy Bevenger tells Westword that the company has been searching for a space to grow on both the production and taproom sides for a few years, but nothing had panned out so when Snowbank was looking to sell, Timnath jumped at the opportunity.
Timnath currently produces around 500 barrels of beer per year. The initial plan for the Snowbank tap list is to offer Timnath's core brands. Over time, the brewery plans to re-introduce Snowbank's offerings, as well as expand the barrel program. Bevenger feels the camaraderie between smaller and larger breweries in northern Colorado is a special dynamic, and that, combined with seeing so many Fort Collins customers at Timnath's original location, makes the brewery feel like part of the neighborhood family already.
World Tarot Day
Saturday, May 25
Worldwide
Saturday is World Tarot Day, and several local breweries and industry members are involved in the craft. The Bean to Barstool podcast recently released a special edition magazine called Beer Tarot. It features the tarot deck created by TRVE Brewing artist Max Sherman, as well as select readings by renowned beer writer Courtney Iseman, interviews and more.
Great Divide's quality assurance manager Isabel Gareau regularly offers tarot readings at Wheat Ridge's RitualCravt, utilizing their ten years of formal experience and focusing on a process-based approach. Fiction Beer and Goldspot Brewing have hosted tarot events recently as well.
Boulder Creekside Beer Festival
Saturday May 25 and Sunday, May 26
Boulder Creek
1101 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
The fest features four different sessions spread out over two days. Over twenty breweries will be pouring, including Cellar West Brewery, Goldspot Brewery and Ratio Beerworks. A few breweries from out of the state will be on hand as well, such as California's Firestone Walker Brewing and Germany's Paulaner Brewery. The wider Boulder Creek Festival is taking place at the same time, and includes three music stages and hundreds of vendors. The separate beer festival has tickets available for $39.
Small Batch Beer & Wine Weekend
Saturday, May 25 through Monday, May 27
Odell Brewing
800 East Lincoln Avenue, Fort Collins
Odell is hosting a three-day party at its original location. The brewery will be pouring over forty different beers, including some of its favorite small-batch beers from its two Denver brewhouses. There will be food trucks on hand as well as nine bands playing music over the three days. There is no cover charge, nor is advanced registration required.
From the Brewery: Unfiltered cellar version of the Vienna Lager.
From the Glass: Served in the appropriate krug with a hefty dollop of foam sitting on top of the beer. Aromas of bready malt play with floral hops that have a mellow citrus depth to them. The beer tastes fresh and vibrant and the malt flavors really pop. This isn't young beer, but it has more of a raw edge than the filtered version. It very much delivers on what its name promises. The Brues team has visited Franconia as well as wider Germany, and this beer clearly shows that those trips are bearing fruit.
Availability: On draft at the brewery in Pueblo.