This Week in Beer: A New Brewery Debuts in Arvada and More

click to enlarge Diebolt is celebrating an anniversary this weekend. Diebolt Brewing

click to enlarge Elevation's delicious pilsner, made with German and Czech ingredients, is our beer of the week. Elevation Beer Instagram

It's located at 5127 West 64th Avenue, next door to the Sonora Movie Theater.The brewery is helmed by a trio of owners including Alex Godfrey, the former head brewer at Arvada's Someplace Else Brewery. It has a music, movie and television theme and will host trivia nights every other Wednesday starting September 18.: The location, inside Silverthorne's Bluebird Market , will debut on Saturday, September 14, with live music and giveaways from 2 to 8 p.m.: Dubbed Après Outpost, Upslope will have a dozen taps of its beers flowing at the location along with spiked Snowmelt seltzers and a new yerba mate hard tea.New Terrain is not messing around with Wanderfest 2024, which doubles as its eighth-anniversary party. The weekend includes three food trucks per day, eight musical acts over three days, three regular bars plus a bonus rare beer bar and side activities like ice cream and face painting.Diebolt celebrates eleven years with three days of jam-packed fun. The festivities start off on Friday with a customer-appreciation barbecue featuring free brats and hot dogs. Music and a double juicy IPA beer release will round out the night. Saturday gets going with a barrel-aged biergarden from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by live music from the Alex Thoele Duo and the Dylan French Band as well as a Belgian blonde and ESB beer releases. Split Lip Fried Chicken will be on site for all your food needs. Sunday will include a hangover brunch, live music by the Matt Espy Experience, a Bloody Mary bar and a hard seltzer release. Farmer in the Hive will be cranking out the food.Join the inaugural free event, which promises German beer, shopping from local vendors and free music.Stodgy is celebrating four years, with special beer releases all day as well as live music by the Friendly Reminders from 6 to 8 p.m.DBC is kicking off the first of three weekday beer dinners. The first takes place at its South Downing Street location and will feature five courses of food paired with five different beers; attendees will also receive a welcome beer prior to the dinner. Pairings run the gamut, from braised short ribs paired with a barrel-aged tripel to saffron lemon cakes sided with a lemongrass jasmine rice lager. Tickets are $75, and the dinners will also be offered (with different pairings) at DBC Lowry on Monday, September 23, and DBC Littleton on Tuesday, October 1.Call to Arms is gearing up for its big extravaganza. Big Fest Energy promises to transport drinkers to Munich without having to leave Denver."Our Pilsner is all about celebration, brewed to commemorate our fifth anniversary. This lager is to be raised and enjoyed in good company on special occasions."The beer has a generous amount of attractive, tight bubbled foam on top of it in the glass. The aroma is herbal, spicy hops with a hint of floral. In the flavor, the bitterness provides the primary structure for the beer; it's firm but not harsh, while a refreshing light citrus note provides a refreshing contrast to the otherwise dry beer. This one goes down easy, with plenty of delicious flavors along the way.On draft and in cans. I had it at the new Office Bar , run by Elevation in Salida. The tap list had a wonderful assortment of house and guest beers as well as amaro and wine, but I kept coming back to the Pilsner.