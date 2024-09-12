This Week in Beer: A New Brewery Debuts in Arvada and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Stay Tuned Brewing Is Now Open in Arvada
The Story: It's located at 5127 West 64th Avenue, next door to the Sonora Movie Theater.
The Scoop: The brewery is helmed by a trio of owners including Alex Godfrey, the former head brewer at Arvada's Someplace Else Brewery. It has a music, movie and television theme and will host trivia nights every other Wednesday starting September 18.
Upslope Brewing's Summit County Taproom Opens
The Story: The location, inside Silverthorne's Bluebird Market, will debut on Saturday, September 14, with live music and giveaways from 2 to 8 p.m.
The Scoop: Dubbed Après Outpost, Upslope will have a dozen taps of its beers flowing at the location along with spiked Snowmelt seltzers and a new yerba mate hard tea.
Wanderfest 2024: New Terrain Brewing's 8th Anniversary Weekend
Thursday, September 12, through Saturday, September 14
New Terrain Brewing
16401 Table Mountain Parkway, Golden
New Terrain is not messing around with Wanderfest 2024, which doubles as its eighth-anniversary party. The weekend includes three food trucks per day, eight musical acts over three days, three regular bars plus a bonus rare beer bar and side activities like ice cream and face painting.
Diebolt's 11th Anniversary Party
Friday, September 13, noon through Sunday, September 15, 9 p.m.
Diebolt Brewing
3855 Mariposa Street
Diebolt celebrates eleven years with three days of jam-packed fun. The festivities start off on Friday with a customer-appreciation barbecue featuring free brats and hot dogs. Music and a double juicy IPA beer release will round out the night. Saturday gets going with a barrel-aged biergarden from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by live music from the Alex Thoele Duo and the Dylan French Band as well as a Belgian blonde and ESB beer releases. Split Lip Fried Chicken will be on site for all your food needs. Sunday will include a hangover brunch, live music by the Matt Espy Experience, a Bloody Mary bar and a hard seltzer release. Farmer in the Hive will be cranking out the food.
Denver Highlands Oktoberfest & Market
Saturday, September 14, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Highlands Square
3737 West 32nd Avenue
Join the inaugural free event, which promises German beer, shopping from local vendors and free music.
Stodgy Brewing's 4th Anniversary
Saturday, September 14, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Stodgy Brewing
1802 Laporte Avenue, Fort Collins
Stodgy is celebrating four years, with special beer releases all day as well as live music by the Friendly Reminders from 6 to 8 p.m.
Fall Beer Dinner
Monday, September 16, 6 to 9 p.m.
Denver Brewing Company Downing
2425 South Downing Street
DBC is kicking off the first of three weekday beer dinners. The first takes place at its South Downing Street location and will feature five courses of food paired with five different beers; attendees will also receive a welcome beer prior to the dinner. Pairings run the gamut, from braised short ribs paired with a barrel-aged tripel to saffron lemon cakes sided with a lemongrass jasmine rice lager. Tickets are $75, and the dinners will also be offered (with different pairings) at DBC Lowry on Monday, September 23, and DBC Littleton on Tuesday, October 1.
Big Fest Energy: Week One
Wednesday, September 18, 3 p.m., through Sunday, September 22
Call to Arms Brewery
4526 Tennyson Street
Call to Arms is gearing up for its big extravaganza. Big Fest Energy promises to transport drinkers to Munich without having to leave Denver.
From the Brewery: "Our Pilsner is all about celebration, brewed to commemorate our fifth anniversary. This lager is to be raised and enjoyed in good company on special occasions."
From the Glass: The beer has a generous amount of attractive, tight bubbled foam on top of it in the glass. The aroma is herbal, spicy hops with a hint of floral. In the flavor, the bitterness provides the primary structure for the beer; it's firm but not harsh, while a refreshing light citrus note provides a refreshing contrast to the otherwise dry beer. This one goes down easy, with plenty of delicious flavors along the way.
Availability: On draft and in cans. I had it at the new Office Bar, run by Elevation in Salida. The tap list had a wonderful assortment of house and guest beers as well as amaro and wine, but I kept coming back to the Pilsner.