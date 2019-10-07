 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
At $3 each, these slices are pound-for-pound among the best deals in town.EXPAND
At $3 each, these slices are pound-for-pound among the best deals in town.
Mark Antonation

Late-Night Pizza Hits Sunnyside With Benny Blanco's Inside the Monkey Barrel

Mark Antonation | October 7, 2019 | 8:30am
AA

The Monkey Barrel rolled into the Sunnyside neighborhood in 2016, resurrecting Carbone's Italian sandwiches in the process, thanks to Tony Lonardo, son of Carbone's original owners, Rosa and Nick Lonardo. But the sausage sandwiches didn't last long inside the bar and music venue, and owner Jimmy Nigg has been getting by on standard bar fair ever since.

But a new partnership at the Monkey Barrel promises a familiar taste of Denver, albeit from across town. Benny Blancos Slice of the Bronx, which serves pizza from a walk-up counter at 616 East 13th Avenue, took over the kitchen last week and is now serving pizza by the slice (and whole pies), calzones, sandwiches and other Italian fare.

You can now get Benny Blanco's pizza with your beer at the Monkey Barrel.EXPAND
You can now get Benny Blanco's pizza with your beer at the Monkey Barrel.
Mark Antonation

"They've done a really great job of transferring their recipes and menu over here," Nigg says.

The ovens began cranking out pizza for lunch and dinner last Wednesday, and late-night service was added over the weekend for bar patrons sticking it out until last call. Slices start at just $2.50 each for big, floppy, New York-style cheese pizza, and most other menu items are under $10. There's currently no delivery, but Nigg notes that it's a possibility soon.

The Monkey Barrel was originally located at 1611 Platte Street, but was forced to close when the building was sold in early 2016. Nigg reopened in Sunnyside later that year and then added a new wing onto the space to accommodate a stage for live music.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >