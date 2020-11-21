The Ten Best Locally Owned Burger Bars in Denver

Yes, Denver continues to be the landing ground of more and more national burger chains, with places like In-N-Out Burger (now open in Aurora and Colorado Springs), Kuma's Corner, Slater's 50/50, Shake Shack and others coming to town. But you can get a great burger while keeping your money in local hands by frequenting these homegrown originals. And if you're looking for a classic fast-food experience for a cheap meal on the go, see our list of the best Denver old-school hamburger joints. Keep in mind that Denver and the surrounding counties went to Level Red COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, November 20, so dining rooms are closed for at least the next thirty days. Restaurants can offer patio dining, takeout and delivery, so plan your hamburger outing accordingly.

5280 Burger Bar 500 16th Street Mall, 303-825-1020

4301 Main Street, Westminster, 720-887-5970





Juicy burgers, housemade buns and a variety of creative toppings make 5280 Burger Bar a great choice for gourmet burger lovers. Stick with fresh ground beef or venture into bison or lamb for something more unusual. Even the basic burger is made with Black Angus, but the 5280 Prime takes quality a step above, with 7X Ranch Prime wagyu as the base. Visit the 16th Street Mall original or mix it up a little at the newer Westminster outpost.

Bob's Atomic Burgers sits in the shadow of Table Mountain in Golden Mark Antonation

Bob's Atomic Burgers 1310 Ford Street, Golden

1310 Ford Street, Golden



Bob's Atomic Burgers in Golden doesn't have a roster filled with goofy names and crazy ingredients. If you want a burger, it's just called a hamburger. Extras for your mountainous mouthful are either free — like tomato, onion and pickled jalapeños — or cost about a buck each for the likes of bacon, green chile, guacamole, cheese or a fried egg. Whatever you choose, it will be mounded on a six-ounce patty formed to order from fresh-ground beef. And while that beef is cooked to a pink-free medium, the fat-to-lean ratio definitely leans toward fat, so your burger will be juicy and dripping. If you insist on a burger with a name, stop by for occasional specials like the Shaq Attack (cherry peppers, cheddar and bacon), or Pastor Al's Hamburguesa (topped with pineapple-chili pork).

EXPAND Carm & Gia Metropolitan is one of the city's newest burger joints. Courtesy Carm & Gia Metropolitan

Carm & Gia Metropolitan 9598 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora

303-747-4008

9598 East Montview Boulevard, Aurora
303-747-4008



This Mid-Mod joint opened in a refurbished laundromat last February, offering juicy burgers, hot dog and breakfast burritos. Go classic with the Metropolitan, or choose from a list of burgers named for Denver neighborhoods. The Globeville, for example, comes loaded with chorizo, pico de gallo, lettuce, jalapeños, Monterey jack, avocado and chipotle mayo. Whichever option you choose, be ready for bold flavor and beefy goodness from 100-percent never-frozen Angus patties.

EXPAND The Cherry Cricket is Denve's longest-running burger bar. Courtesy of the Cherry Cricket

The Cherry Cricket 2641 East Second Avenue, 303-322-7666

2220 Blake Street, 303-297-3644

2641 East Second Avenue, 303-322-7666
2220 Blake Street, 303-297-3644



Denver's oldest burger bar lets you mess around with toppings if you want, but a char-grilled Cricket Burger is all you really need. And, okay, throw on some green chiles if you must (we definitely must). The Cherry Creek original keeps getting more iconic — and more iconoclastic — as the rest of the neighborhood grows and modernizes around it. A second location that opened in spring 2018 added the restaurant's classic appeal to the Ballpark neighborhood.

Is the Luther burger breakfast or lunch? Crave Real Burgers/Facebook

Crave Real Burgers 9344 Dorchester Street, Highlands Ranch, 720-344-3006

3982 Limelight Avenue, Castle Rock, 303-814-2829

9344 Dorchester Street, Highlands Ranch, 720-344-3006
3982 Limelight Avenue, Castle Rock, 303-814-2829



If you want to get crazy, Crave is the place to do it. Sure, you can stick with the Plain Jane and be happy, but why not try the Fatty Melt, which cradles a beef patty between two grilled-cheese sandwiches, or the infamous Luther, which uses two doughnuts instead of a bun. Other outlandish toppings include whole jalapeño poppers, pulled pork, grilled pineapple and hot dogs. You'll be craving a couch after a burger at Crave.

EXPAND The burger and condiment caddie at My Brother's Bar is one of Denver's most familiar sights. Westword

My Brother's Bar 2376 15th Street

303-455-9991

2376 15th Street
303-455-9991



Yes, My Brother’s Bar has a fascinating history that stretches back to the 1870s and encompasses Neal Cassady and the Beat Generation. But Denver denizens come for burgers and beers — and good conversation from the bartenders and servers. Natives will argue about which is better, the JCB (that's jalapeño cream cheese to you noobs), the cheesier Johnny Burger or the original, unadulterated Steerburger. Whichever you choose, don't expect a classy presentation (not even a plate!), but be sure to include a mixed basket of fries and onion rings. Enjoy it all without the usual barroom din of televised sports or loud music.

Park Burger is Denver's go-to neighborhood burger bar. Danielle Lirette

Park Burger Mulitple Locations

Mulitple Locations



Park Burger is one of Denver's favorite neighborhood burger joints, with packed dining rooms at the original on South Pearl Street and the newer outposts in Highland, RiNo and Hilltop. Good value and a few fun topping combos are the signatures here, with the Royale (grilled onions, bleu cheese and bacon), the Croque (ham, Swiss and a fried egg) and the Chilango (cheddar, jalapeños and guacamole) as standouts. But the traditional Park Burger or even the quarter-pound Mini Park Burger are perfect for purists.

Snarfburger is coming to Denver from Boulder. Westword

Snarfburger

2000 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, 303-444-7711

2535 Federal Boulevard, 720-535-5184

1001 East 11th Avenue, 720-573-9134

2000 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, 303-444-7711
2535 Federal Boulevard, 720-535-5184
1001 East 11th Avenue, 720-573-9134