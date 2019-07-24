Beer Calendar: River North Brewery Says Hello; the BoB Says Goodbye

Those who have been following along know that hazy, New England-style IPAs aren't the only kinds of beers that have captured the attention of brewers and beer drinkers recently. Two drier styles — brut IPAs and rosé style beers — have also been bubbling up at breweries all over Colorado. And while the former may have already worn out its welcome, according to many, the second could stick around for a while.

Interestingly, rosé beers mean different things to different people, and the only thing that really connects them all is their color, usually some sort of pink or reddish shade, and their fruity but drier mouthfeel. Crooked Stave, for instance, makes a sour rosé, while Upslope Brewing makes a hoppy rosé IPA. Some of these beers focus on being light and effervescent while others bring out lusher flavors and aromas. In the past week, two of Colorado's biggest and best known breweries have introduced their own canned versions of rosé beers.

Boulder's Avery Brewing is bringing Rocky Mountain Rosé, a bright pink, 4.4 percent ABV beer that is brewed with both malted barley and wine grapes. The beer is "bright, crisp and light on the calories," according to Avery, and is "a crushable day drinker perfect for when you can’t decide between rosé and a sessionable beer."

Oskar Blues, meanwhile, is going national with Rosé for Daze, a "crisp, floral," 6 percent ABV ale. "Tart, bright prickly pear meets floral hibiscus in this refreshing, spritzy rosé beer inspired by America’s favorite pink wine," the brewery says, adding that it was inspired by the drier end of the rosé spectrum. The beer was initially released as Guns 'n' Rosé, but Oskar Blues changed the name after it was sued by the band Guns 'N Roses in May.

Even the Great American Beer Festival is getting into the act here. Although organizers point out that rosés are not an official competition style yet, they are pitching it as a flavor that "expands craft beer’s reach beyond the typical beer drinker." Expect to see some of them at this year's fest, October 3-5.

Keep reading to see craft beer events into mid-August.

The crew from Traveling One Barrel Wednesdays. The Brew on Broadway

Wednesday, July 24

"It's with a sad heart" that the breweries who do the Traveling One Barrel Wednesdays are tapping the last beer from the Brew on Broadway, which will close its doors in a few days after a six-year run (see Saturday). "This one-barrel brew is a Red Rye IPA, so think spicy, sweet maltyness with added bitterness from CTZ, Magnum, and Warrior hops," the group notes. Enjoy it at 3 p.m. at the Brew on Broadway, Chain Reaction Brewing, Black Sky, or Strange Craft.

Thursday, July 25

Head to Station 26 Brewing from 5 to 11 p.m. for its Christmas in July + Seasonal Creep Release. "Break out the string lights and Santa hats and do away with your inhibitions, necause it's never too early for holiday parties or seasonal beer releases," Station 26 says. "Seasonal Creep, a wintery IPA brewed with Norwegian kveik yeast, juniper and spruce needles" will be on tap and available in specialty Crowlers.

Comrade Brewing taps Honeyman 27 IPA at noon. The latest in the brewery's R&D series of IPAs, this one has "a light malt base of pilsner, imperial and Munich malt." It was "hopped generously with Amarillo and Experimental 06277 (formerly known as Denali) hops and double dry-hopped with Amarillo and Experimental 06277. It weighs in at 6.3 percent ABV.

Ratio Beerworks brings back If You Want Blood Orange IPA, a citrusy, hop-forward beer that it originally brewed in collaboration with Red City Radio.

TRVE Brewing

Friday, June 26

TRVE Brewing drops three news beers at noon. Atla is a kveik farmhouse-style ale brewed with juniper and Inspired by a trip to Scandinavia. Heathen Reign is a bottled mixed-culture golden ale aged on Colorado chokecherries. Spirit Ritual is a mixed-culture golden ale aged on Colorado plums.

Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project taps Strawberry Cucumber Lemon, the latest in its series of pale session ales. "Fruit forward, refreshing, and extremely crushable, it's the perfect low IBU patio pounder for the heat of summer," the brewery says. Boar & Castle Mobile Eatery will be there for dinner.

Seedstock Brewing taps The King of Extinct Beers, an unusual northern German style called a Broyhan. "For more than 300 years, the North German beer (named after its creator Cord Broyhan, who first brewed it in 1526) was one of the most popular beers in the region before it died out around World War I, most likely due to a continued rise in lager popularity in Germany," Seedstock explains. The beer is "very pale, similar in color to a young white wine, with a light wine aroma and a pleasantly sweet, yet acidic taste. Seedstock adds wheat to the grain bill, which delivers a nice mouthfeel balanced by slight tartness and a crisp finish. French hops provide a pleasant backbone for this refreshing 4.3 percent ABV beer."

EXPAND River North Brewery

Saturday, July 27

At long last, and after multiple years in the making, River North Brewery finally returns to its namesake neighborhood at noon with the grand-opening homecoming party for its new location at 3400 Blake Street. "Featuring a seven-barrel brewhouse, separate private events space, and an expansive south-facing patio, our Blake Street Flagship taproom will serve as our innovation lab, constantly helping us to brew new small-batch beers and explore countless new styles," the brewery says.

It's time again for Hops & Pie's annual Hopfest. This year, in addition to a bevy of top-shelf IPAs from breweries across the country, the craft beer-centered pizza joint has collaborated with three local breweries on special beers that will also be served. The first is Pepperoni Sidecar, made with Station 26 Brewing, which was "designed to have enough piney bitterness to hold up to the spiciness provided by pepperoni as well as cut through the richness of all that delicious mozzarella, and the malt presence to match up to the acid from the tomatoes in the sauce," Hops & Pie says. The second is Lotion Monkey, which the restaurant made with Call to Arms Brewing, just up the street. Calling it an "antipode (the parts of the earth diametrically opposite)," it includes malt from Colorado (Troubadour Serenade) and hops from South Africa (Southern Passion). The third collab is A Sheep, a Hobbit & Russel Crowe, made with Westbound & Down, and was brewed with New Zealand hops and unfermented sauvignon blanc grape juice.

Black Project Wild & Spontaneous Ales will open at 11 a.m. for Roswell Day, when the brewery will have all five Roswell variants on draft, along with bottle sets with all five beers.

Dos Luces Brewery is turning one year old, and you can celebrate with them as they tap some favorite chichas and pulques. The brewery will also have cellared kegs of all three of its Imperial beers: Tùpac Amaru III, Moctezuma III and Tùpac Amaru III with Sour Cherries. There will also be food a alive DJ.

The Brew on Broadway is ending its six-year run and turning over its south Broadway space to the Brewability Lab, which will open in these digs. But before that happens, the BoB has "a boat load of beer to consume." Join the staff for "a going away, change of the guard, and semi-retirement party from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. "There will be discounts, live music and a lot of tears," the brewery says.

The Denver Summer Brew Fest returns to Mile High Station with beers and ciders from 45 breweries at both the day and evening sessions. There will be live music from the River Arkansas from noon to 3 p.m., and from Elder Grown from 6 to 10 p.m. In addition, there will be food trucks and other vendors. This festival, which expects to sell out, benefits Swallow Hill Music Association. Get your tickets, $35 to $50, at denversummerbrewfest2019.com.

It's July, and that can only mean one thing at Ursula Brewery: Halloween. Yes, the Aurora beer maker will once again host its annual Halloween in July party, complete with costume contests, a haunted (brew) house, candy treats, Halloween music, a bake-off, lawn games and plenty of beer.

Cerveceria Colorado and Denver Beer Co. host the 4th Annual Beer + Ice Cream Pairing featuring sweet treats from Little Man Ice Cream and beer from Cervecería Colorado. Try four-ounce samples of five different beers and mini scoops of five ice cream flavors for $20.

Westminster's premier beer festival is back, and this year's event at Westminster City Park features beers from more than fifty regional breweries. Enjoy unlimited five-ounce beer samples while enjoying live music by Pandas & People, food trucks, and unparalleled vistas of the Front Range. Tickets are $40.

Sunday, July 28

River North Brewery hosts a monthly tapping of Mountain Haze variants at its 6021 Washington Street location. This month, two of the beers, each with a different hop variety, will be tapped at noon.

Wednesday, July 31

Fiction Beer Company welcomes in bow tie-wearing Colorado Sun political journalist John Frank, who moonlights as a craft-beer writer, for the release of Beer Lover's Colorado, a guidebook to "the best breweries, brewpubs, bars and beer festivals in Colorado," the publisher says. Grab a beer with the author from 6 to 8 p.m. and buy a signed copy of the book before the official publish date tomorrow.

Comrade Brewing

Thursday, August 1

Comrade Brewing loves its IPAs, and if you're a Comrade fan, then you probably love IPAs, too. So, join the brewery at 4 p.m. for national IPA Day, when it will tap two different Double Dry Hopped Superpower variants, along with Grapefruit Superpower, plus all the other IPAs on the brewery's regular list.

Get your Hoppy Joes — sloppy Joes paired with IPA — at River North Brewery's new RiNo location. The Amazing Tasty Eats Food Truck will bring the Joes, while the brewery will be honoring IPA Day.

Intrepid Sojourner Beer Project brings back Hickory Peach Wee Heavy, its World Beer Cup-winning beer, on tap and in bottles at 3 p.m. "We harvested thirty pounds of shagbark hickory bark and roasted one hundred pounds of Palisade peaches to create this wee heavy inspired by our Indiana roots and Colorado culture," the brewery says. "Caramel and marshmallow notes from the hickory bark along with sweet and smoky flavors from the roasted peaches blend well with the dark fruit essence of this Scottish Wee Heavy."

Saturday, August 3

Call to Arms Brewing throws a four-year anniversary Yacht Party, complete with special beer releases, music and food. "Think Boats & Hose, the Seaward, SS Minnow, Jenny, Gone Fission...so many epic boats. So much inspiration for beer names. We just wanna throw a party on a boat," the brewery says. Rolling Smoke BBQ will be on site from noon to 7 p.m., while DJDesire will spin yacht rock from 3 to 6 p.m., and the Alcapones will play live jazz/ska/reggae fusion from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Factotum Brewhouse throws its second annual IPArade, an IPA tap takeover taking place in honor of National IPA Month. Starting at noon, the brewery will showcase ten of its most popular IPA styles, all freshly brewed and on tap for one day only — and it promises "an IPA for every palate." Tickets are $30 and include five-ounce tastings of all ten beers and a commemorative glass.

Purpose Brewing & Cellars in Fort Collins is pulling out all the stops for a weekend-long, two-year anniversary bash in its tap room at 4025 South Mason Street. Co-founded by New Belgium brewmaster and sour beer specialist Peter Bouckaert, Purpose will tap new beers and some familiar favorites. There will also be food, music and games on both days.

Saturday, August 10

"As the oppressive heat of mid-summer began to slowly wear us down, we racked our brains for some sort of respite. Something to look forward to — like an oasis of cool water in the proverbial desert of asphalt-jungle city living," Cerebral Brewing says. "Mixed metaphors aside, we've taken it upon ourselves to transform our humble parking lot into a tropical refuge of vibrant color and gloriously tacky tiki decorations." Indeed, Cerebral is hosting the Tiki Party at Colfax Cove, a hidden retreat of inflatable pools, lounge chairs, umbrella beer drinks, misters, the sweet sounds of surf rock, and beer — lots of beer. The Royal Aces Surf Band will have live music from 3 to 7 p.m., while Ohana Grille Hawaiian Fusion Eatery will be out front from noon to 10 p.m. There will also be custom ceramic tiki mugs, sunglasses, a prize wheel, lawn games and more.