Seven Trendy Beer Styles that Are Catching On, And One That Isn’t

New England-style IPAs have achieved recognition by the Brewers Association as an official style; pastry stouts are commonplace; and glitter beer — well, that is just so "last week." So what's new when it comes to fads, trends and burgeoning craft-beer styles? New ideas by the barrel, it seems. Some of the following examples are simple summer fun or experiments, while others are riffs on existing beers. A few are serious contenders as legitimate stand-alone styles. But all of them show the creativity of local craft breweries. Oh, and then there is one style that could have some problems for the foreseeable future, not just in Colorado, but nationwide.

EXPAND Crooked Stave

1. Sour Rosé

There’s a reason why companies spend millions on marketing budgets. It works. But marketing can come in other forms, too. All it takes is a creative mind to change people’s perceptions. That seems to be working with rosé beers, which are becoming a cool trend for a hot summer. For the most part, these beers are pink like wines that inspired them, sparkly and gentle on the palate. Most are based on tart, German-style wheat beers like goses and Berliner weisses, and include subtle fruit or flowery notes. A couple of national brands have rolled out rosé beers, including Firestone Walker and the Bruery, but Crooked Stave was probably the first in Colorado. It launched Sour Rosé in cans in the early spring and immediately sold out throughout the state. The 4.5 percent ABV wild ale is fermented in oak barrels with raspberries and blueberries, and has since been re-brewed. Renegade Brewing has also created its own rosé beer, and there are probably many more to follow.

Odell Brewing

2. Milkshake IPA

Made with milk sugar and lactose to give it a creamy, milkshake-like mouthfeel and appearance, this style also typically includes the kinds of sweet treats you would find in a milkshake: strawberries, peaches, chocolate, vanilla and mangoes, for example. Many milkshake IPAs are spinoffs of popular New England-style IPAs, which have tropical flavors, low bitterness and a hazy appearance. Dozens of Colorado breweries have tried their hands at this style over the past six months or so. Some of the best examples have come from River North Brewery, New Image Brewing, Fiction Beer Company, Outer Range, 4 Noses Brewing, Station 26, Cerebral and Weldwerks. Odell plans to release a canned Milkshake IPA on August 2 at Freshcraft in Denver.