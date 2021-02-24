Beer Calendar: Don't Miss Bierstadt's Latest Lager

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Loveland's homegrown Root Shoot Malting took home a medal last weekend in the Malt Cup, an annual competition hosted by the Craft Maltsters Guild. This is the third year in a row that Root Shoot has won a piece of hardware, making it the only small malt producer in the country to pull off that feat.

The company's prize-winning grain was Genie Pale, which took bronze. "Genie Pale Malt starts as Limagrain Cereal Seed’s award-winning Genie 2-row, which Troubadour Malting also cultivates in its Genie Pale and also won at the Malt Cup this year," Root Shoot says. "More flavorful than a traditional 2-row base malt, this light malt has notes of bread and honey, making it an excellent base malt for any style beer."

The Root Shoot crew watched and celebrated the awards ceremony at Timnath Beerwerks, one of Root Shoot's local brewery clients. "The 2021 Malt Cup awards evaluation was conducted by 83 international judges who completed three rounds of sensory evaluation to determine the world’s best malt," Root Shoot adds.

Keep reading to see craft-beer tappings and releases into early March.

EXPAND Joyride Brewing

Wednesday, February 24

The next F*CK COVID four-pack will be imbibed and discussed tonight on Joyride Brewing's Facebook page when owner Dave Bergen chats with the owners and brewers from Copper Kettle Brewing, Ratio Beerworks and Barrels & Bottles Brewery. The four-packs have been available for pick-up since February 15 at all four breweries, and each has four different beers: Barrels & Bottles Walking with Purpose Smoked Weiss; Copper Kettle Barrel Aged Milk Stout with Amburana wood; Joyride Doontoon Scottish Ale; and Ratio Undone Volume 8 Juicy IPA.

Cerebral Brewing releases a new beer called Trigger Point Double IPA. This hazy hop bomb weighs in at 8.2 percent ABV and includes Mosaic, Citra and Idaho Gem hops. It is available on tap and in cans to go.

Copper Kettle Brewing taps a firkin of Raspberry Vanilla Milk Stout in honor of Firkin February. The brewery has been focusing on cherry- and raspberry-flavored brews.

EXPAND Bruz Beers

Thursday, February 25

Bruz Beers unveils a bottled trio of sour grisette-style beers. "Grisettes are cousins of saisons, brewed for miners to be thirst-quenching and sustaining for long days in the mines," the brewery says. "Ours has all the rustic funk of beers brewed in the old farmhouse, but with added strawberries, raspberries or hops. All three varieties will be available in 375mL bottles.

When it opens today, Big Choice Brewing in Brighton brings back an old favorite by tapping Gen Why Amber Mexican Lager. This easy-drinking beer is 5.2 percent ABV.

Bierstadt Lagerhaus

Friday, February 26

Bierstadt Lagerhaus takes you to Bohemia with this year's release of Tmavé 13° Dark Czech Lager. The beer was inspired by a 2019 trip to Prague that Bierstadt's owners made with Jeff Bagby of San Diego's Bagby Beer. There they visited the historic U Fleku, which has been making lager since 1499. Back in Denver, Bagby — the former head brewer at California's famed Pizza Port — collaborated to create this "smooth, malty and delicious" lager, Bierstadt says. Bierstadt may also have some other Bagby beers on tap. "Come sit six feet apart, eat some Prague-inspired food, and smash a few liters before getting a four-pack to go. Wear a mask," the brewery adds.

Strange Craft Beer Company sends off Stout Month in style by tapping this year's version of Strangely Epic, an 8 percent ABV blend of Strange Craft's famed Cherry Kriek and Epic Brewing's bourbon-barrel-aged Big Bad Baptist Stout. The beer has hints of coffee, chocolate, bourbon barrel and loads of cherries.

Joyride Brewing is also participating in Firkin February by releasing a limited ten-gallon batch of one-off beer each Friday at 4 p.m. Today's beer is Doontoon Scottish Ale aged on Amburana wood.

Little Machine Beer taps Super Show New England-style IPA. "We went balls-out on this one. Totally new process and the most expensive hops (Lotus, El Dorado and Mosaic) we could find," the brewery says.

Copper Kettle Brewing brings back Scooter's IPA. Named for the brewer's dog, the 7.4 percent ABV beer was brewed with Motueka, Sabro and other hops. It is available on draft and in Crowlers to go.

LUKI Brewery will release Zheltyy Sneg, a 5.4 percent ABV pilsner that "was created with a crispiness to match the clear mountain air after a fresh snow," the brewery says. "Using North Star Pils malt and a touch of flaked corn for a touch of sweetness, this pillowy beer comes just in time after our recent cold weather."

EXPAND Denver Beer Co. will honor Jason Buehler with Sunrise Sensei. Denver Beer Co.

Saturday, February 27

Denver Beer Co. will honor Jason Buehler, who died in October in a mountaineering accident, with the release of Sunrise Sensei Black IPA on draft at its two taprooms and in six-packs throughout Colorado. Buehler, who was the head brewer at DBC for five years, loved that style, and 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of the beer will be donated to his family. The beer also includes an ingredient that Buehler enjoyed, rosita de cacao, a Mexican flower that imparts notes of chocolate, maple and orange. Jason "was always the first one up to watch a new day begin and taught us all so much about how to live to the fullest," the brewery says. He left behind "a legacy of exceptional beers, fantastic friends, and an incredible family."

Oskar Blues Brewery also pays tribute to Jason Buehler, who was a brewer there before taking the head brewing job in 2015 at Denver Beer Co., by releasing Home Skillet Black IPA. The recipe was one of Buehler's favorites, and this version has the addition of rosita de cacao flowers, which were a special ingredient for him. The beer will be available in cans at Oskar Blues locations in Longmont and Boulder. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated to a GoFundMe account that was set up for Buehler's family.

New Image Brewing owner and head brewer Brandon Capps is a passionate backcountry skier and, as such, takes avalanche safety very seriously. This year has been particularly bad for avalanches, something that has been intensified by increased interest in backcountry activities because of the pandemic. So New Image is working with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) and a small hat company called Neature Caps to raise awareness about backcountry safety with a new beer. Each can of Pole Whacker West Coast IPA, which is being released today, will have a QR code that will lead to KBYG (know before you go) information as a way to increase avalanche terrain awareness, the brewery says. In addition, there will be hats available from Neature that match the labels (Neature is a one-man show that makes ’80s- and ’90s-style ski caps). But that's not all: Neature is also making adorable miniature can hats. Proceeds will be donated to CAIC's nonprofit arm.

Wednesday, March 3

It's 303 day (March 3), and you can celebrate "Colorado's OG area code" with $3.03 beers at Factotum Brewhouse starting at 4 p.m. But you have to buy tickets in advance on the brewery's website.

Friday, March 5

Woods Boss Brewing has three new beers in cans — all with really cool labels. The first is View From Below, a 6.8 percent ABV hazy IPA made with with Pacific Sunrise, Citra and Centennial hops; the label features an image of Grand Teton National Park. The second beer is Speaking Truth to Stupid, a 7.5 percent saison brewed with jasmine rice; the label image is a reimagined version of Mount Rushmore, only with Gandhi, Martin Luther King, Jr., Ruth Bader Ginsberg and George Carlin. The final beer is a brownie porter. Details are still to be announced.

FlyteCo Brewing will celebrate its two-year anniversary by transforming the taproom "to take you back to the ’80s," the brewery says. There will be reservation-only sessions through the weekend.