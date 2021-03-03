Beer Calendar: New Brews from TRVE, Woods Boss and Little Machine

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Call to Arms Brewing sells bottles and cans out of its taproom on Tennyson Street, but the brewery had never tried to distribute any of its beers to liquor stores until now. The brewery says it's "introducing Good Enough for Government Work V1.2, the second installment in our Experimental and Often Hazy IPA series." Call to Arms adds that it is "dipping its toes" into liquor-store sales — at just a few locations — with six-packs of the new IPA.

Good Enough was double-dry-hopped with Riwaka, Waimea, Enigma, Strata and Eldorado hops, making it "super fruit-forward and hazy but not murky" and giving it notes of mango, papaya, pineapple and orange zest.

The cans are available to go from the brewery, as well; it will not be on draft.

Keep reading for beer tappings and events into through March 13.

Denver Beer Co's newest beer has "Love This City" art on the label from muralist Pat Milbery. Denver Beer Co.

Wednesday, March 3

It's 303 day (March 3), and you can celebrate "Colorado's OG area code" with $3.03 beers at Factotum Brewhouse starting at 4 p.m. But you have to buy tickets in advance on the brewery's website.

Denver Beer Co. hosts the release of new year-round beer called Love This City American Pilsner, which will feature artwork by muralist Pat Milbery on the cans. "Milbery’s 'Love This City' mural art, which has become a symbol of the Mile High City, can be found in almost every neighborhood," DBC says. "His iconic hearts represent the many layers of love and the City of Denver's loving energy for those who call it home." The release is being held on 303 Day, and Milbery will paint a new mural at DBC's Platte Street taproom.

Cerebral Brewing has fresh cans of two beers. Trivial Knowledge is a 5.2 percent ABV pale ale made with Nelson Sauvin and Strata hops, while DDH Action Potential is a 6.4 percent IPA brewed with Citra, Citra Lupomax and Galaxy hops. Both will also be on tap.

TRVE Brewing rolls out a bock and a sour amber ale made with Huckleberry Roasters coffee. TRVE Brewing

Thursday, March 4

TRVE Brewing just unveiled a new canned lager and brought back a fan favorite in cans as well. "If you’re a fan of a certain beer from Texas," the brewery says, then Bock is "the one for you. Aromas of bread, dark fruit and mild sweetness hang over a crispy lager backbone on the palate." The fan favorite is Burning Off Impurities, a mixed-culture sour amber ale with coffee from Huckleberry Roasters. "For every batch of this beer we’ve used a different Huckleberry coffee, but the story behind the Mustefa Natural Huck sourced from Ethiopia definitely takes the cake. Coffee made by an ex-guerilla fighter who fought an oppressive dictatorship and took to a life of farming after overthrowing his oppressors? Sign us the fuck up," TRVE says.

The Blue Towel Incident is one of three new canned beers from Woods Boss Brewing. Woods Boss Brewing

Friday, March 5

Woods Boss Brewing has three new beers in cans — all with really cool labels. The first is View From Below, a 6.8 percent ABV hazy IPA made with Pacific Sunrise, Citra and Centennial hops; the label depicts a scene from Grand Teton National Park. The second beer is Speaking Truth to Stupid, a 7.5 percent saison brewed with jasmine rice; the label image is a reimagined version of Mount Rushmore, with Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., Ruth Bader Ginsberg and George Carlin. The final beer is Blue Towel Incident Brownie Porter.

Little Machine Beer Company taps Groove Juice Blueberry Blackberry Raspberry Vanilla Sour, a 5.3 percent ABV beer that was brewed "in honor of the wicked house parties hosted by the late DJ Dragonfire and his ever-present coolers full of purple passion," the brewery says.

New Image Brewing will celebrate its fifth anniversary all month with a series of beer releases, both old and new. The first one is the brewery's traditional birthday beer, One More Time. "This double-dry-hopped NEIPA is one of the best examples of our dry-hop approach of getting as much hop aroma and flavor into a beer as we can," the brewery says. Four-packs will be available when the brewery opens at 11 a.m.

The Empourium Brewing is back with its latest First Friday beer release. Das Sound Machine Kolsch "is a delightfully clean, crisp and light German ale that is sure to make you start singing your favorite a cappella tunes," says the brewery. Yes, the name is a tribute to the movie Pitch Perfect 2 (a-ca-scuse me?). There is also a keep-the-glass deal with art from a local artist, and a food truck outside.

Stout Month may be over, but drinking stouts never gets old. River North Brewery hosts Super Stout Weekend at both of its taprooms today through Sunday, featuring a lineup of its many dark beers, from recent releases to a few barrel-aged rarities. There will also be food trucks each day at both locations.

FlyteCo Brewing will celebrate its two-year anniversary by transforming the taproom "to take you back to the ’80s," the brewery says. There will be reservation-only sessions through the weekend.

Zuni Street Brewing will celebrate its fourth birthday with beer, food, music, raffles, giveaways and other socially distanced fun. New beers will be released for the occasion, the brewery says.

Luki Brewery taps Wimoweh Wee Heavy, a traditional 8 percent ABV Scottish ale with a malty backbone and flavors of sweet bread, caramel and a touch of roast.

Outdoor beer tanks tower over Olde Town Arvada. New Image Brewing

Saturday, March 6

New Image Brewing releases Lonely Fans Oat Cream Double IPA. Brewed with Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado hops, this 9.5 percent ABV beer will be available in 16-ounce four-packs. "We’ve taken some of our favorite juicy, tropical fruity hops, added just the right amount of lactose and then bumped up that smooth, tongue-coating mouthfeel with a healthy dose of flaked oats to round the whole thing out," the brewery says.

Thursday, March 11

Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery has three new cans available. Bunny Slope Caramel Macchiato Blond Stout is a collaboration with Goldspot Brewing; Sunlight Basin is a double-dry-hopped hazy IPA with Strata, Galaxy and Idaho 7 hops; and Juice Cleanse Mango Lassi is a smoothie-style kettle sour with mango, cardamom and lactose. All three will be available on draft or in 16-ounce cans to go.

Stanley Beer Hall launches its new self-service outdoor beverage wall and extended patio at Stanley Marketplace in Aurora. "Guests can serve themselves from the beverage wall and can choose from beer, wine, kombucha, cider, seltzer, and cocktails without going inside — a perk in these pandemic times," the beer hall says.

Saturday, March 13

Join Barquentine Brewing, which will celebrate its first anniversary — and what a year it was — at Edgewater Public Market. There will be special beer releases, merchandise and live outdoor music.

Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day with Dry Dock Brewing, which will host festivities under its outdoor tent at the South Dock location from noon to 4 p.m. The brewery will tap its Irish Red and Pot of Gold Pilsner, along with other beers. The Celtic Steps Irish Dancers will perform from 1 to 2 p.m., and Big Paddy will play live Irish rock and roll on the patio from 2 to 4 p.m. In addition, Wood Paddle will serve Irish food.