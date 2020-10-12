The Six Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

This week brings a pair of pumpkin parties and Halloween movie classics, a sake and gouda tasting, a canceled debate (hurrah!) and more. Find the details below, and then keep reading for more food and drink events through the end of the month.

Monday, October 12

Colorado Sake Co. consistently has fun and tasty events running in its taproom at 3559 Larimer Street, and on Monday, October 12, it's teaming up with the Truffle Cheese Shop for a collision of Dutch and Japanese cultures. From 6:30 to 8 p.m., enjoy a cheese and sake pairing with a quartet of goudas from the Netherlands paired with four sakes: goat gouda with barrel aged sake, a parmesan and gouda hybrid with sparkling black cherry sake, sheep's-milk gouda and the bubbly Sake King, and truffle gouda alongside the sake brewery's American Standard. Tickets are $35 and available now on Eventbrite.

Tuesday, October 13

Tuesday, October 13, is 1) too soon to be carving pumpkins if you want an intact jack-o-lantern on Halloween, and 2) not Friday. But neither of those things are going to deter us from nabbing a table at Wild Corgi Pub, 1223 East 13th Avenue, on that date. For $20 per person, you'll get a cocktail, a pumpkin, a carving kit and a seat while the bar screens Friday the 13th (hopefully, the 1980 classic and not the 2009 remake). You can currently book tables for four, six or eight people from 7:30 p.m. to midnight on the bar's website, plus additional pumpkins for $8 each if you think you'll need a practice pumpkin first.

Wednesday, October 14

Don't want to find yourself elbow-deep in gourd guts while watching teenagers get disemboweled (among other things) at Camp Crystal Lake? We say you need some holiday spirit, but if you're opting for the kinder, gentler version of pumpkin decorating (or if you're part of a pair that wants to celebrate), visit Denver Beer Co. for pumpkin painting on Wednesday, October 14. Both taprooms (1695 Platte Street, Denver and 5768 Olde Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada) are offering offering two-hour slots (at 11 a.m., 1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m.) for duos and foursomes to settle in with one beer, one pumpkin and painting supplies for $20. Additional pumpkins are for sale for $15, and a takeout option includes a pumpkin and six-pack of your choice for $22. Nab tickets on the brewery's website.

Movie night is back at Bistro Vendôme, which has moved the screen outside and under the stars for the fall months. Bundle up (the French restaurant at 1420 Larimer Street advises that you BYOB — bring your own blanket) for a 7 p.m. screening of the Sanderson sisters' magnum opus, Hocus Pocus. Call 303-825-3232 to reserve your seat for no later than 6:30 p.m.; the restaurant is serving a five-course prix fixe menu for $55 per person.

EXPAND It's debate night (maybe). Drink up. Next Door American Eatery

Thursday, October 15

Originally, all Colorado's Next Door American Eatery locations planned to offer happy hour pricing all day on Thursday, October 15, to help viewers make it through the painful and increasingly ridiculous exercise that is what passes for democracy in 2020: the second presidential debate. The debate has been canceled, but Next Door is standing by its campaign pledge of half-price pitchers and $2.50 cans of beer, $5 margs, and $2.50 cheeseburgers, Nashville hot chicken sliders and chicken tacos. So celebrate the cancellation of that shit show with more than a few drinks. And if for some reason you're committed to watching two old men hurl insults and interrupt each other more than toddlers with an underdeveloped sense of impulse control, you're in luck; Next Door will offer the same deal on October 22 (the next scheduled debate) and November 3 (Election Day), regardless of the bad behavior of either candidate (and by "either," we mean "Trump").

Friday, October 16

Everybody loves cooking with wine, but did you know you can actually add it to your food, too? If you're unsure how to incorporate the beverage into your cooking without burning off all the flavor compounds in the booze or you don't know your boeuf from your Bourguignon, consider attending Uncorked Kitchen's Vino Kitchen cooking class on Friday, October 16. From 6 to 9 p.m., the cooking school at 8171 Chester Street in Centennial will instruct you in grilling, sautéeing and baking with wine. You'll make sangria grilled shrimp, artichokes with white-wine garlic dip, zinfandel-marinated griled steak, red wine and pear hand pies, and more for $95 (which includes a drink that you'll be sipping straight from the glass instead of incorporating into your food). Sign up now on the Uncorked website.

And mark your calendar for these upcoming food happenings....

Saturday, October 17

If you're feeling flush on Saturday, October 17, consider splurging big on Somms for Sophie, an extravagant virtual wine dinner with a star-studded roster of chefs and sommeliers. At 6 p.m., emcee Jensen Cummings will kick off the proceedings, which consist of wines presented by Master Sommeliers Doug Krenik (Maverick Wine), Brett Zimmerman (Boulder Wine Merchant), Pascaline Lepeltier (Racines NY), and Damon Oronowski and Sean Razee (both of Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits). Food will be courtesy of Jen Jasinski (Rioja), Alex Seidel (Mercantile & Provision), Dave Query (Big Red F Restaurant Group), Hosea Rosenberg (Blackbelly) and Ty Leon (Olivia). The price tag (hefty at $1,000 per couple) benefits Sophie's Neighborhood, a nonprofit founded by Rosenberg and his wife to raise funds for the research of MCTO, an ultra-rare skeletal disorder that affects only thirty kids worldwide — among them the Rosenbergs' young daughter, Sophie. To purchase tickets, email hello@sophiesneighborhood.org; everyone else who wants to help can make a donation on the Sophie's Neighborhood's website. You can find dinner details on the organization's Facebook page.

EXPAND Have a sunny Sweet Moon Brunch at Coperta on October 18. Danielle Lirette

Sunday, October 18

Italian eatery Coperta, 400 East 20th Avenue, is hosting another installment of its oft-sold-out Sweet Moon brunch on Sunday, October 18. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the kitchen will be turning out sweet and savory pancakes, sides and cocktails inspired by maple syrups from across North America. The menu includes four versions of buttermilk pancakes: plain; chanterelle mushrooms with blueberries and fontina; takoyaki (charred octopus), pickled ginger and dashi and soy aioli; and beef pastrami with cucumbers and caraway vinaigrette. Butternut squash and truffled cheese poutine is also on the menu (we might go just for that). Reserve your spot now on Tock to ensure a shot at the most creative flapjacks in town.

Monday, October 19

If you're looking for a beginner's wine class that goes beyond the basics of red or white, sweet or dry, mark your calendar for the first in a series of tastings at Cody's Cafe & Bar, 10203 East Iliff Avenue in Aurora. On Monday, October 19, the eclectic little eatery will host "Sugars, Alcohol, Acidity & Tannins—Oh, My!" from 5 to 6 p.m. You'll learn about what tannins actually are, how they affect the taste of your vino and whether it's the presence of tannins or alcohol that results in a big, bold, full-bodied beverage. The cost is $35 (a small price to pay to gain a little knowledge and a lot of jargon); call 303-751-1288 or email codyscafeandbar@gmail.com to reserve your seat.

Wednesday, October 21

On Wednesday, October 21, Boulder's West End Tavern, 926 Pearl Street, will be pouring whiskey that's probably older than a good portion of you reading this calendar. At 6:30 p.m., the kitchen will turn out a five-course dinner paired with a flight of 21-, 22-, 23-, 24- and 25-year-old Rhetoric bourbon. Also on the menu: a welcome cocktail, pumpkin and blue-crab risotto, short ribs, a cheese course and sticky date pudding with chocolate truffles. Tickets are $100 (includes tax and tip) on Tock. For details, including a full menu, visit West End's website.

EXPAND Break out the EMF reader; that might be a ghost hovering around your spirits. Seven Grand

Friday, October 23

On Friday, October 23, whiskey bar Seven Grand, 1855 Blake Street, is teaming up with Denver Local Tours for a haunted Whiskey Society event that's sure to scare up some kind of emotion; whether it's fear, skepticism or downright mirth will vary among individuals. Start at Seven Grand with a cocktail, then head out on an hour-long ghost tour of LoDo. You'll stroll around downtown and hear tales of the strange (for the skeptics) and supernatural (for the superstitious) happenings before returning to the bar for a whiskey tasting. Sign up for one of the four $40 tours (at 3, 4:15, 5:30 and 6:45 p.m.) on the Denver Local Tours website.

Know of an event or activity that belongs here? Send information to cafe@westword.com.