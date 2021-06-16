Black Restaurant Week, Collaboration Fest and All the Best Food and Drink Events This Week

Spring has officially arrived, and events are ramping up. Celebrate the new season by sipping creative brews at Collaboration Fest — we've rounded up the best beers that will be pouring there on Saturday.
The inaugural Black Restaurant Week runs through Sunday. Learn more about the story behind this event, then hit up participating eateries for special items and deals.
And there's lots more to enjoy, including the return of the High West Oyster Fest. Keep reading for details on that and more. Then mark your calendar for other big dates ahead, including Westword's inaugural Out to Brunch event, coming this June.
Black Restaurant Week, a nationwide celebration of the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine, comes to Denver, with participating Black-owned eateries offering a special menu. Featured restaurants include Endless Grind Coffee, Sweet Sweetz Ice Cream & Desserts, TeaLee’s Tea House & Bookstore, TK’s Surf & Turf Kitchen, Walia Creamery and more.
Through Sunday, April 23
Tamayo in Larimer Square and Toro in Cherry Creek are serving up Viva Abejas, a menu featuring food and beverage specials made with edible flowers, bee pollen, honey, avocado and other bee-centric products. Special items include enchiladas doradas with honey-bell pepper sauce, honey panna cotta (Toro only) and a honey-lavender margarita. Guests who order from the Viva Abejas menu will get packets of wildflower seeds, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the World Bee Project and the Akumal Cultural Foundation.
Thursday, March 23, through Monday, March 27
Celebrate International Whiskey Day at Stranahan’s, at 200 South Kalamath Street. It will be unlocking its vault to the public for one weekend only, allowing guests the opportunity to taste and explore four hand-selected retired whiskeys, each available for purchase by the dram (1.5 ounces) or as a flight, while bottles last.
Thursday, March 23, through Friday, March 31
To celebrate Women's History Month, Ultreia at Union Station has created cocktails using gins from women-owned distilleries. This week, enjoy the Great Lady, made with Bloom gin, raspberries, rosemary water, lemon and bubbles. Joanne Moore of Bloom is one of the first female gin master distillers in the world; she graduated with a degree in biochemistry and worked her way up alongside other distillers for many years before becoming a master distiller herself.
Saturday, March 25
Tickets are still available for one of the city's most popular annual beer events, Collaboration Fest, which will take place at the Westin Westminster from 2 to 6 p.m.; general admission tickets are $65 plus fees, and early-access tickets are $85 plus fees. Check out our list of the must-try beers that will be pouring at the event.
After a two-year hiatus, Jax Fish House's High West Oyster Fest returns from 7 to 10 p.m., at the Velvet Elk Lounge in Boulder. A portion of proceeds will benefit RISE, a Lafayette-based nonprofit helping youth at risk of suicide by removing the financial and social barriers to treatment. Guests will enjoy passed apps from Jax and the Post Chicken & Beer, as well as oyster-shucking and -eating competitions. There will also be a VIP happy hour at 6 p.m., during which attendees will have early access to free-flowing bubbles and an opportunity to meet oyster farmers. VIP tickets are $120, and general admission tickets are $100; purchase them at etix.com.
Keep reading for future events...
Bowl of ’Zole, a pozole and agave spirit-tasting event, is coming to Denver for the first time. The event will take place at Skylight (833 Santa Fe Drive) from 6 to 9 p.m., and tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite. The VIP option for $85 includes early admission at 5 p.m. and an exclusive goody bag; general admission is $55. All attendees will have access to various interpretations of pozole from top local chefs, as well as over 100 expressions of agave spirits, including mezcal, tequila, raicilla, bacanora and sotol.
Sunday, April 2
Lizzy Brodie Presents has partnered with AFC Wings and Fish to host The Hustler’s Brunch: Investor Edition from noon to 4 p.m. at Spangalang Brewery, 2736 Welton Street. This networking event is geared toward "entrepreneurs, hustlers, dream chasers and like-minded people," organizers say. Featured panelists include DJ Simone Says (DJ and investor), Norman Harris (community organizer and investor) and Chris Wylie (business owner and investor). Tickets, $25, are available on Eventbrite.
Wednesday, April 5 through Saturday, April 8
The Taste of Vail returns with a packed event schedule. Tickets are on sale now for a variety of events, including wine dinners, a mountaintop tasting, booze education sessions and the Grand Tasting on Saturday, April 8.
Saturday, April 8
Munchies and Mimosas: The Live Brunch Series returns. This all-day party kicks off at noon at ReelWorks Denver (1399 35th Street) and will include food, complimentary mimosas, a lineup of DJs and more. Tickets start at $55 and are available online.
Saturday, April 22
Throw it back to the ’80s at the Arvada Beer Fest, which will take place at Freedom Street Social (15177 Candelas Parkway) from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets, $35 for early-bird general admission and $50 for early-bird VIP, include unlimited beer samples from over twenty breweries plus a costume contest, games, access to eats from the food-hall vendors and more.
Monday, May 8, through Sunday, May 14
Westword is bringing Burger Week back, with seven days of $7 burgers from participating restaurants. Watch for details at westword.com.
Westword is introducing a brand-new event, Out to Brunch, that will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at York Street Yards (3881 Steele Street). The festivities will include bottomless beverages and unlimited trips to a fest-sized Bloody Mary bar, plus unlimited bites from restaurants like Safta, Citizen Rail and The OG. Tickets are available now; general admission is $35 and VIP is $60, which includes early entry and exclusive access to the VIP lounge — but prices will go up soon, so get yours early.
