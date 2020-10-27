The Ten Spookiest Events at Bars and Restaurants This Halloween

It seems anti-climactic to celebrate Halloween after the horror show of the last eight months. But here we are, and if you're determined to go out on Saturday, October 31, we're sharing our picks for the ten best (or in at least one case, most memorable) food and drink events of the day.

Just remember to wash your hands as if your life depends on it...because it does.

Bierstadt Lagerhaus

2875 Blake Street

720-570-7824

Get ready for the eeriest event in all of the Queen City. Show up at RiNo's Bierstadt Lagerhaus 7 p.m. on October 31 and be menaced by beer geeks who cannot believe that in the year of our Lord 2020, you still don't know about the German beer purity law. That's right, the brewery is hosting the RheinFRIGHTSgebot for you and your seven closest friends. For $100, your group will get a table reservation for up to eight from 7 to 10 p.m., a ten-liter keg of the brewery's helles and entry into the attendant costume contest. Don't have seven friends? No matter, the cost is still the same — you'll just have a smaller audience when you tell the story of the real Rheinheitsgebot, again. Snag your ticket on Eventbrite.

EXPAND Beautifully decorated skull sweets from the Bindery. Michael Ruiz

The Bindery

1817 Central Street

303-993-2364

Start your weekend in style by showing up in costume for the excellent brunch at all-day Highland restaurant, The Bindery. Costumed diners can expect the full fall brunch menu from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., plus a few spooky specials and drink discounts (expect heavy emphasis on any part of the cocktail menu that includes the word "bloody"). And while you're there, pick up some absolutely adorable treats from the bakery, including tombstone cookies, red velvet spiders, cricket lollipops and (our personal fave) gummy braaaaaaaaains.

Jackson's LoDo

1520 Blake Street

303-298-7625

Every year there's an event so terrifying, so bone-chilling, so icky, so gnarly, that we almost don't include it in this calendar. This year, it's the all-you-can-drink bash on Jackson's rooftop patio. For $50 per person, you and up to seven other friends who don't care about contracting the zombie plague can get reserved seating, a themed munchie platter, bottomless chips and salsa (those will look appropriately horrifying coming back up) and unlimited cocktails and Coors Light from 7 to 10 p.m. Make sure you visit Jackson's website for details and restrictions (there are many) before you call to reserve your spot.

Jake's Brew Bar

2530 West Main Street, Littleton

303-996-1006

One of our favorite taprooms south of Denver city limits is going ahead with its Halloween party as usual. Well, not quite as usual, as Littleton's Main Street will be closed to accommodate outdoor seating. But for the ninth year, the bar is encouraging hopheads to show up in themed costumes; this year, it's the best and the worst of 2020. While anything that can possibly be considered the best of this horrendous ten months has only had to clear a bar buried six feet underground, we still expect some creative costumes. The party kicks off at 5 p.m.; see Jake's Facebook page for details.

Logan Street Restaurant and Bar

400 East Seventh Avenue

720-617-9400

The unfortunately un-Googleable Logan Street is turning its patio space into a pumpkin patch this year for Halloween. Sign up for the eatery's afternoon Pumpkin Fest and you'll sample autumnal small plates (think kabocha and pumpkin soup, mini apple pie, black bean and butternut tostadas, and maple sugar cookie ice cream sandwiches) and drinks (Oktoberfest beers and mulled wine as well as non-boozy hot chocolate and apple cider). You'll also head home with your very own pumpkin from the urban patch. Admission, $25, includes entry for ninety minutes—entry times are noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m.—as well as five food-and-drink tickets (you'll be able to purchase additional tickets onsite). Ensure your spot by booking on Eventbrite.

Lost City

3459 Ringsby Court

720-595-1708

The erstwhile coffee shop has transformed itself into a music venue and pay-what-you-want farmers' market since March, and on Halloween night it's Lost City Live concert series becomes Lost City Dead. At 6 p.m., Grateful Dead cover band Street Cats Making Love takes the stage. Themed cocktails including the Vaccine (a turmeric-infused drink served in a test tube), ALZ-113 (a Planet of the Apes-inspired Scotch, banana and walnut beverage) and the Exorcism of Jonah Hill (rum and citrus). There's also a costume and mask contest (post-apocalypse themed, which should be a cinch, since we're already there). Tickets range from $25 (single) to $200 (seats for six plus a bottle of wine) on Eventbrite.

EXPAND Halloween hash at the Pig & the Sprout. The Pig & the Sprout

The Pig & the Sprout

1900 Chestnut Place

720-535-9719

The Union Station neighborhood joint is going more sweet than spooky for Halloween with a weekend brunch. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Halloween as well as the next day (Sunday, November 1), the Pig will be serving its regular brunch menu (plus a special entree off Halloween hash with sweet potatoes, mushrooms and pork belly and a caramel-apple strudel with cream cheese icing for dessert). There will also be group and individual costume contents. Winners will be announced Monday, November 2, and will receive prizes like a $100 gift card, brunch with bottomless mimosas for eight or a five-pound bag of candy.

Raíces Brewing Co.

2060 West Colfax Avenue

720-324-8550

For the low-key (some might say lazy) Halloweener who wants to leave the house but hasn't been willing to wear anything except sweatpants since March: Have a laid-back day at Raíces, which is hosting a Halloween contest you might actually win — a face mask contest — from 6 to 7 p.m. Food trucks Areyto and La Rumba Choripan (selling Puerto Rican and Argentinean cuisine, respectively) will be on hand starting at 11 a.m., and, of course, there's plenty of cerveza. Visit the brewery's website to reserve a table.

Santo

1265 Alpine Avenue, Boulder

303-442-6100

Santo wants to make staying in on Halloween fun and very mildly creepy (as opposed to the full on heebie jeebies we've had all year) with its game night package. Visit Tock to order your taco dinner for four (achiote chicken or sweet potato tacos, chips and salsa, guacamole, salad, rice and beans) and pick one of three games: Death at the Dive Bar, Betrayal at House on the Hill or Throw Throw Burrito. The entire package runs $110; details are up on the New Mexican restaurant's website.

EXPAND Union Station is looking gourd-geous. Union Station

Terminal Bar

1701 Wynkoop Street

720-460-3701

Your pet is tired of being cooped up at home, too. While they may not be the biggest fan of being trapped in a stifling Halloween costume, they'll almost certainly love a trip to Union Station Plaza and Terminal Bar for a Howl-o-ween Pet Parade and Yappy Hour from 1 to 3 p.m.. While parade registration is maxed out, there's no reason you and your furry friend can't show up in costume as bystanders for the parade. Even better than being part of the parade? Terminal Bar's Tito's drink specials, which you'll be free to indulge in without having to worry about driving the pet parade float (i.e. your Chihuahua) off the route. Find details on Union Station's website.