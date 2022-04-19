Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

A Haunted Gay Pirate Ship-Themed Tiki Bar Will Land in LoDo

April 19, 2022 6:55AM

Phallic undertones will be on display at Hell or High Water.
Phallic undertones will be on display at Hell or High Water. The Electric Cure/Instagram
"It's a gay pirate ship meets Land of the Lost with phallic and bird undertones, is how I'm describing it," says Lexi Healy of the fully immersive tiki bar she's working on with business partner Veronica Ramos. "We're gonna give Denver the tiki bar it deserves."

The two longtime industry vets opened their first solo venture, the Electric Cure, at 5350 West 25th Avenue in Edgewater last August. The eclectic tiki bar with rotating themes and a commitment to keeping things weird is packed with odds and ends, most of which were collected second-hand by Healy herself. The Electric Cure quickly gained a reputation as an irreverent escape, leaning into one particularly vocal community member's fears about it being Satanic with such events as its recent Zombie Jesus "Easter" Drag Show. 

"We weren't planning on opening a second one," Healy admits. "Eventually we wanted to, but we didn't have any plans or anything." But then they ran across an ideal space in a haunted building.

Zach Cytryn and Nathan Stern are the Denver real estate agents who found the spot for Electric Cure. They are also behind Fuel & Iron, the Pueblo-inspired bar and restaurant that is set to open in the former home of Brass Tacks at 1526 Blake Street on April 28.

After visiting that space with Cytryn, Healy says she pitched the idea of putting a tiki bar in the mezzanine. "I just really like working with Zach and Nathan," she adds. "I never saw myself doing anything with a larger business, but if I would do it with anybody, it would be them." While Fuel & Iron is set to debut at the end of this month, the tiki bar, which will be called Hell or High Water, will come later.
click to enlarge The Electric Cure is full of second-hand odds and ends. - MOLLY MARTIN
The Electric Cure is full of second-hand odds and ends.
Molly Martin
The building — which held the Blake Street Vault before becoming Brass Tacks — has long been rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a former barmaid named Lydia, and has an actual vault in the basement, which Healy describes as "terrifying." When Hell or High Water debuts, it will come with an opportunity to drink in that vault for those who join the Necro Tiki Club. "The last step to be initiated will be to have a cocktail in the vault," she explains, adding that it will be up to the imbiber whether to keep the door open or closed.

Vault-drinking opportunities will also be available through a crowd-funding campaign that Healy plans to launch soon — those who donate will have the chance to score swag like T-shirts and buttons, as well as an invite to a VIP backers party.

Healy and Ramos have big ideas for the new space, despite its small size. The two plan to incorporate automated features like an octopus with moving tentacles and the Creature From the Black Lagoon coming out of a skull wall with the aid of such local artisans as Dan Nevin of Go Figure Woodworks and Stacie Barbarick, who is helping with prop design. Other ideas include a volcano wall, a thatch hut seating area, swings and captain's chairs.

You won't find any traditional tiki totems, however. "We don't do any tiki totems because we don't want to step on any other culture's toes, so we don't have masks and we don't have tiki mugs that are totems," Healy explains. "There are people in the tiki community that say if you don't have masks or totems, you're not tiki."

In response, Healy has commissioned a Las Vegas artist to make a "five-foot dick totem" for the new bar. "It's as tall as me," she notes.

As with the Electric Cure, Healy expects Hell or High Water to continue to evolve after it opens. "With both spaces, I don't think we'll ever be done," she concludes. "We'll just keep adding and changing."
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation