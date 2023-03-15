Best Denver Sports Bars for Watching the Nuggets

Watching Nikola Jokic rack up triple-doubles and fifty-point games for the Denver Nuggets makes us thirsty, especially when the NBA Finals are in full swing.
As the Joker, Jamal Murray and company lead the Nugs through the finals, it's essential that fans know where to cheer, jeer and clank pints. Here are six Denver-area sports bars perfect for watching the game:
Basketball Social House
7450 South University Boulevard, Centennial
720-773-9685
Let's be real: You can watch basketball at any bar with a TV, but how many bars have indoor basketball courts? Basketball Social House is like a Topgolf or Unser Racing, but for roundball, with indoor hardwood courts, rec leagues, private event rooms, ice cream, a full bar and restaurant menu and flat-screen TVs all in the same building. If your belly is too full of beer to play a real game, then test your jumper in the Wall of Hoops, a single wall with 23 basketball hoops at novelty heights and positions. This hoops haven is taking the finals very seriously, turning several of its courts into lounges and keeping the place adults-only at certain times.
Society Sports & Spirits
1434 Blake Street
720-517-7303
Society Sports & Spirits has all the fixin's for excitement and hype during clutch moments. The main area, one long strip of bar seats and TVs, fills up early, but with 28 flat-screens, three projectors and four sound zones, there's no need to worry about missing any of the games at this lower downtown watering hole.
Stoney's Bar and Grill
1111 Lincoln Street
303-830-6839
Stoney's has three sports bars in Denver, with newer outposts in Uptown and on South Broadway, but the best place for game-watching is still the OG in Capitol Hill. The lunch and post-work happy hours, full of cheap eats and $5 drinks, is tough to beat in a neighborhood full of overpriced sandwiches, and Stoney's is already planning draught beer, bucket and liquor specials for the finals. You won't miss a game with 31 TVs and two projection screens in the building, so grab a seat and hang Jokic and company during the finals.
Sports Column
1930 Blake Street
303-296-1930
With 22 TVs and plenty of standing-room space, the Sports Column fits the mold of a proper sports bar. But the prices, recently highlighted in Westword's Social Sightings, really set this place apart. Everything on the food menu is under $8, including nine bone-in or boneless wings for $7.75 and breakfast burritos and cheeseburgers for less than $6. The drink menu won't hijack your wallet, either, with $3 beers and $5 cocktails during happy hour as well as cocktails and shots on tap, $15 beer buckets and daily specials to take advantage of.
JD's Bait Shop
9555 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
303-790-4744
There's no shame in going out in the suburbs, especially if the spot is JD's Bait Shop, where the beer mugs are heavy and frozen and brunch menus don't exist. Even if there aren't endless TVs like in modern sports bars, this is the type of place where your dad would be proud to see you catch a game. JD's has more than enough screens, bar tables and standing room to watch basketball all day, though, as well as a set of pool tables to check out if the game is a dud.
The 1Up Arcade Bar — Colfax
717 East Colfax Avenue
303-736-2230
The 1Up has locations in downtown Denver, on East Colfax Avenue and in Greenwood Village, but the best bar and TV setup is on Colfax. Few sports fans hang out here, but that's what makes it such a great place to watch games when you really want to watch games. The 1Up is full of pinball machines and arcade games — including a Pop-A-Shot-style basketball game and NBA Jam — so finding a seat at the bar is easy and the TVs are close. You might be the only person interested as Nikola Jokic throws a full-court outlet pass for an easy layup, but the beers are cheap and cold, and there are dozens of classic video games to play during halftime. Is this paradise for introverted sports fans? I think so.
