Bonnie Brae is one of many ice cream shops making egg-free, dairy-free ice cream.
Bonnie Brae is one of many ice cream shops making egg-free, dairy-free ice cream.
Bonne Brae Ice Cream

Ten Great Vegan Ice Cream Options in Denver

Kristen Kuchar | July 23, 2019 | 11:30am
We're in the heart of summer, and the heat isn't going anywhere soon. Ice cream attracts dessert lovers looking to cool down and enjoy this time of year. But if you don't do dairy or eggs, options for a cold, creamy treat are limited. Here are ten vegan ice cream options in Denver.

Dairy-free flavors at Nuggs Ice Cream rotate often.
Dairy-free flavors at Nuggs Ice Cream rotate often.
Nuggs Ice Cream

Nuggs Ice Cream


5135 East Colfax Avenue
720-465-9473
nuggsicecream.com


Nuggs makes all of its ice cream daily with ingredients sourced locally. For the vegan ice cream options, each variety is made with a creamy coconut-milk base. Flavors rotate and include tasty creations such as piña colada, cookies and cream, cherry amaretto and Sour Face Lemon.

Frozen Matter calls the Uptown neighborhood home.
Frozen Matter calls the Uptown neighborhood home.
Danielle Lirette

Frozen Matter


530 East 19th Avenue, 720-600-6358
1061 Gaylord Street, 720-546-6871
Frozenmatter.com


Frozen Matter has locations in Uptown and Washington Park — both serving ice cream made with organic, all-natural ingredients. The dairy-free options vary here, but there will always be something for vegans. Mint chocolate chip, orange honeycomb, the Scout (inspired by Thin Mint cookies) and watermelon mint are recent additions.

Milkbox Ice Creamery


1701 Wynkoop Street
720-460-3707
Milkboxicecream.com


Milkbox Ice Creamery calls Union Station home, serving sixteen ice cream flavors as well as milkshakes — including boozy options for adults. Two vegan ice cream flavors and one sorbet are always on hand. The chocolate salted Oreo is a recent dairy-free favorite. The vegan ice creams and shakes are made with alternative milk options: soy, coconut or almond.

Bonnie Brae keeps current with great vegan ice cream flavors.
Bonnie Brae keeps current with great vegan ice cream flavors.
Danielle Lirette

Bonnie Brae Ice Cream


799 South University Boulevard
303-777-0808
Bonniebraeicecream.com


Bonnie Brae Ice Cream may have that old-school ice cream shop feel, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t vegan options here. Flavors change daily, and you can check out the day’s offering on the shop's website. Recent milk-free options include cotton candy, chocolate chocolate chip and coconut. Two sorbets are always available as well.

At Make, Believe Bakery, you can keep it simple with soft serve or spice it up with a variety of toppings.
At Make, Believe Bakery, you can keep it simple with soft serve or spice it up with a variety of toppings.
Make, Believe Bakery

Make, Believe Bakery


214 East 13th Avenue
303-318-9843
Makebelievebakery.com


Make, Believe Bakery is a completely vegan bakery next door to vegetarian favorite City, O' City. The chocolate and vanilla soft serve ice creams are a canvas for making your own decadent creation. Incorporate a variety of toppings, such as cookie dough, brownies, funfetti cake, caramel praline, peanut butter cup and more.

Ben & Jerry's ice cream shops have non-dairy flavors and sorbets available.
Ben & Jerry's ice cream shops have non-dairy flavors and sorbets available.
Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry’s


2339 East Evans Avenue
303-733-8878
Benjerry.com


Ben & Jerry’s launched a non-dairy line of some of the company’s best sellers. The University of Denver shop always has a few on hand by the scoop as well as in pints to go. Find brand favorites, including caramel almond brittle, Cherry Garcia, chocolate fudge brownie, Chunky Monkey, coconut seven layer bar and coffee caramel fudge.

The vegan strawberry gelato from Happy Cones is loaded with fresh strawberries.
The vegan strawberry gelato from Happy Cones is loaded with fresh strawberries.
Happy Cones

Happy Cones


303-513-9360
Happyconesco.com


Happy Cones is a New Zealand-style ice cream truck that can be found at the Panorama Corporate Center (near East Evans Avenue and South Quebec Street) during lunch and at various events around Denver and beyond. The team makes small batch vegan coconut milk gelato, with flavors that have included strawberry and lemon-lime.

Ba-Nom-a-Nom


banomanom.com


Ba-nom-a-nom is all pleasure, no guilt. The roaming truck offers a creamy frozen treat that’s entirely fruit-based — no dairy, eggs, sugar or nuts added. Flavors rotate weekly and include vanilla, watermelon mango, strawberry, banana, chocolate and more. Find Ba-Nom-a-Nom at Civic Center Eats and the Old Pearl Street Farmers' Market.

Gelato Boy's vegan flavors include strawberry chocolate chip, midnight chocolate, frosé and mango margarita.
Gelato Boy's vegan flavors include strawberry chocolate chip, midnight chocolate, frosé and mango margarita.
Gelato Boy

Gelato Boy


1433 Pearl Street, Boulder, 720-269-4117
3501 Wazee Street (inside Zeppelin Station)
Gelatoboy.com


Gelato Boy is all about creating authentic Italian gelato right in downtown Boulder. Best of all, of the twelve rotating flavors, four are always made without dairy. Recent dairy-free gelato flavors include cookies and cream, blackberry lime coconut, mango margarita and midnight chocolate.

The almond-milk ice cream flavors made by Whole Foods vary by season and location.
The almond-milk ice cream flavors made by Whole Foods vary by season and location.
Courtesy Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market


Multiple Locations
Wholefoodsmarket.com


Whole Foods has recently launched its own line of dairy-free ice cream using almond milk. Mint chocolate chip, chocolate fudge, coconut almond, chocolate chip and berry cake are just a handful of flavors that you'll find in metro-area stores.

 
Kristen Kuchar is a Colorado writer covering craft beer, food and travel. For Westword, she explores vegan dining and the state's artisan beverages, such as cider and mead.

