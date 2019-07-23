Ten Great Vegan Ice Cream Options in Denver

We're in the heart of summer, and the heat isn't going anywhere soon. Ice cream attracts dessert lovers looking to cool down and enjoy this time of year. But if you don't do dairy or eggs, options for a cold, creamy treat are limited. Here are ten vegan ice cream options in Denver.

Looking for more? Here's last summer's list of great vegan ice cream options.

Dairy-free flavors at Nuggs Ice Cream rotate often. Nuggs Ice Cream

Nuggs Ice Cream

5135 East Colfax Avenue

720-465-9473

nuggsicecream.com 5135 East Colfax Avenue720-465-9473



Nuggs makes all of its ice cream daily with ingredients sourced locally. For the vegan ice cream options, each variety is made with a creamy coconut-milk base. Flavors rotate and include tasty creations such as piña colada, cookies and cream, cherry amaretto and Sour Face Lemon.

EXPAND Frozen Matter calls the Uptown neighborhood home. Danielle Lirette

Frozen Matter

530 East 19th Avenue, 720-600-6358

1061 Gaylord Street, 720-546-6871

Frozenmatter.com 530 East 19th Avenue, 720-600-63581061 Gaylord Street, 720-546-6871



Frozen Matter has locations in Uptown and Washington Park — both serving ice cream made with organic, all-natural ingredients. The dairy-free options vary here, but there will always be something for vegans. Mint chocolate chip, orange honeycomb, the Scout (inspired by Thin Mint cookies) and watermelon mint are recent additions.

Milkbox Ice Creamery

1701 Wynkoop Street

720-460-3707

Milkboxicecream.com 1701 Wynkoop Street720-460-3707



Milkbox Ice Creamery calls Union Station home, serving sixteen ice cream flavors as well as milkshakes — including boozy options for adults. Two vegan ice cream flavors and one sorbet are always on hand. The chocolate salted Oreo is a recent dairy-free favorite. The vegan ice creams and shakes are made with alternative milk options: soy, coconut or almond.

EXPAND Bonnie Brae keeps current with great vegan ice cream flavors. Danielle Lirette

Bonnie Brae Ice Cream

799 South University Boulevard

303-777-0808

Bonniebraeicecream.com 799 South University Boulevard303-777-0808



Bonnie Brae Ice Cream may have that old-school ice cream shop feel, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t vegan options here. Flavors change daily, and you can check out the day’s offering on the shop's website. Recent milk-free options include cotton candy, chocolate chocolate chip and coconut. Two sorbets are always available as well.

EXPAND At Make, Believe Bakery, you can keep it simple with soft serve or spice it up with a variety of toppings. Make, Believe Bakery

Make, Believe Bakery

214 East 13th Avenue

303-318-9843

Makebelievebakery.com 214 East 13th Avenue303-318-9843



Make, Believe Bakery is a completely vegan bakery next door to vegetarian favorite City, O' City. The chocolate and vanilla soft serve ice creams are a canvas for making your own decadent creation. Incorporate a variety of toppings, such as cookie dough, brownies, funfetti cake, caramel praline, peanut butter cup and more.

EXPAND Ben & Jerry's ice cream shops have non-dairy flavors and sorbets available. Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry’s

2339 East Evans Avenue

303-733-8878

Benjerry.com 2339 East Evans Avenue303-733-8878



Ben & Jerry’s launched a non-dairy line of some of the company’s best sellers. The University of Denver shop always has a few on hand by the scoop as well as in pints to go. Find brand favorites, including caramel almond brittle, Cherry Garcia, chocolate fudge brownie, Chunky Monkey, coconut seven layer bar and coffee caramel fudge.

The vegan strawberry gelato from Happy Cones is loaded with fresh strawberries. Happy Cones

Happy Cones

303-513-9360

Happyconesco.com 303-513-9360



Happy Cones is a New Zealand-style ice cream truck that can be found at the Panorama Corporate Center (near East Evans Avenue and South Quebec Street) during lunch and at various events around Denver and beyond. The team makes small batch vegan coconut milk gelato, with flavors that have included strawberry and lemon-lime.



Ba-nom-a-nom is all pleasure, no guilt. The roaming truck offers a creamy frozen treat that’s entirely fruit-based — no dairy, eggs, sugar or nuts added. Flavors rotate weekly and include vanilla, watermelon mango, strawberry, banana, chocolate and more. Find Ba-Nom-a-Nom at Civic Center Eats and the Old Pearl Street Farmers' Market.

Gelato Boy's vegan flavors include strawberry chocolate chip, midnight chocolate, frosé and mango margarita. Gelato Boy

Gelato Boy

1433 Pearl Street, Boulder, 720-269-4117

3501 Wazee Street (inside Zeppelin Station)

Gelatoboy.com 1433 Pearl Street, Boulder, 720-269-41173501 Wazee Street (inside Zeppelin Station)



Gelato Boy is all about creating authentic Italian gelato right in downtown Boulder. Best of all, of the twelve rotating flavors, four are always made without dairy. Recent dairy-free gelato flavors include cookies and cream, blackberry lime coconut, mango margarita and midnight chocolate.

The almond-milk ice cream flavors made by Whole Foods vary by season and location. Courtesy Whole Foods

Whole Foods Market

Multiple Locations

Wholefoodsmarket.com Multiple Locations



Whole Foods has recently launched its own line of dairy-free ice cream using almond milk. Mint chocolate chip, chocolate fudge, coconut almond, chocolate chip and berry cake are just a handful of flavors that you'll find in metro-area stores.