The Ten Best Vegan Ice Cream Options in Denver

Ice cream in summer is essential. If you’re vegan, lactose-intolerant or otherwise dairy-free, you don’t have to miss out on the cool, creamy goodness. These ten spots in Denver offer completely vegan ice cream options.

EXPAND Get the scoop at Little Man. Danielle Lirette

Little Man Ice Cream

2620 16th Street

303-455-3811

Little Man Ice Cream is a wildly popular spot inspired by vintage Coney Island hot dog stands. For every scoop of ice cream purchased, the company matches it by donating a scoop of rice or beans or other essentials to communities in need around the world. There are both dairy and vegan options here, with the latter including chocolate salted Oreo, rocky road, horchata, piña colada and banana chip.

EXPAND Sweet Action usually carries several several vegan options. Danielle Lirette

Sweet Action Ice Cream

52 Broadway

303-282-4645

All ice cream at Sweet Action is made by hand and the whole operation is entirely powered by wind. Whenever possible, the shop sources ingredients for ice cream from local farmers and bakers. A handful of vegan options are clearly marked on the menu and include flavors such as coffee and doughnuts, chai, Spitzenburg cider sorbet and ginger lime sorbet.