Sip Spooky: The Best Halloween Bars in Denver

It's officially spooky season, and bars in Denver are getting into the spirit. From pop-ups to staples that are embracing all things Halloween, these are the spots to hit up if you're looking for creepy decor paired with seasonally inspired cocktails.
Adrift
218 South Broadway
720-784-8111
One of the best tiki bars around recently launched its fall seasonal cocktail menu with options like the seasonal daiquiri, made with three types of rum plus allspice dram, cinnamon and lime, and the Oh My Gourd!, a whiskey-based cocktail made with pumpkin. Stop in for Red Rum Wednesdays, when the bar has even more cocktail specials and is bathed in red lights, with spooky movies playing in the background. On October 29 from 8 p.m. to midnight, Adrift will also host a Freaky Deaky Tiki Party, complete with a costume contest, drag show, fire performances, tarot card and fortune readings, Halloween cocktail specials and more. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door.
Black Lagoon at Yacht Club
3701 Williams Street
This immersive pop-up with plenty of macabre elements will be open at Yacht Club October 17-31. Created by bartenders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage, Black Lagoon is filled with Gothic swamp-themed decor, including hanging vines, tombstones and bloody body parts, plus scary movies projected on the wall and a whole lot of dark, delicious cocktails. The six-drink menu features a list of carefully curated concoctions such as the Blood Rave, a smoky and earthy mixture of mezcal, tequila, Cointreau, lime and beets, and the sparkly Lillith's Cup, with two types of rum, white vermouth, Aperitivo, passion fruit and edible glitter.
Honor Farm
1526 Blake Street
This new bar took over the short-lived, Pueblo-themed Fuel & Iron on October 7. Named for a place in Pueblo with its own creepy past, the new concept from the team behind Edgewater bar the Electric Cure is filled to the brim with ghosts and ghouls, playing up the building's history, which includes stories of a ghost named Lydia that haunts the place. This is no pop-up, though: Honor Farm's decor is permanent. The mezzanine level of the space is also home to Hell or High Water, a tiki bar with a gay pirate ship theme.
The Mansion on Colfax
1509 Marion Street
303-862-4731
Earlier this year, new owners took over Kinga's Lounge, transforming it into the Mansion, a concept that honors the building's history, which includes stories of a Prohibition-era speakeasy in the basement and a former owner that allegedly killed himself in the basement after discovering that his much younger lover had cheated on him. Legend has it that his ghost still haunts the space, along with several others. During October, the Mansion is especially spooky, as it's been temporarily transformed into a haunted pop-up, complete with an extra-tall skeleton, a prostitute skeleton, IV bags full of “blood,” bats galore and more nods to the building’s eerie past.
RedRum Lounge at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco
1717 Champa Street
303-296-1717
The former on-site spa at this downtown hotel has been transformed into a tribute to The Shining's infamous Gold Room found within the Overlook Hotel. The bar space includes a labyrinth-like hallway filled with specialty props and rooms, such as the haunted bathroom found in Room 237. On the menu are bourbon and movie-themed cocktails like the Elevator Music and Heeeere’s Johnnie!! and light bites that recall key moments in the movie, such as elk jerky, charcuterie, and fries with housemade ketchup. The hotel is also offering a Nightmare in the Mile High package that includes two tickets to Elitch Gardens' Fright Fest and a $30 Uber credit. The bar is open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday to Saturday through mid-November.
Slashers
5126 East Colfax Avenue
Moody lighting, dark art installations and nightly horror-movie screenings are the norm at this horror-themed bar, but it's added an extra dose of creepiness for the Halloween season, with more decor and new seasonal cocktails. Slashers will also host a Halloween party on October 29 complete with a costume contest, live music and a screening of Halloween III: Season of the Witch.
Spirits Halloween
2400 West 32nd Avenue
The team behind Slashers has brought back its Halloween pop-up bar in a new location this year — Tony P's in the Highland neighborhood. The bar is open from 4 p.m. to midnight on weekdays and 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends; expect plenty of skulls, ghouls and festive cocktails.