Beer Calendar: New Brews at Comrade, Westfax and Seedstock

Colorado breweries are celebrating Pride Month en masse this week with events, beer tappings, merchandise and other initiatives. But just a few years ago, it was a rare thing to see a brewery publicly supporting gay rights — in part because the topic always ignites that cesspool of hate that is social media. "Shut up about social issues and stick to beer," is the general theme of many comments. Today, however, beer makers are more frequently and more brashly standing up for what is right — backlash be damned.

That shift bodes well for the Black Lives Matter movement as well. While the slogan was sure to spark the ire of a very vocal few in the past, there now appears to be a critical mass of support that will help many businesses — not just breweries — to take a stand, even in the face of a negative Yelp review or a racist Facebook screed.

To see what your favorite brewery is doing to support Pride Month and Black Lives matter, go to their Facebook pages. Thankfully, there are too many to list here.

Keep reading for craft-beer events in the Denver area this week.

EXPAND Comrade Brewing

Thursday, June 18

Comrade Brewing taps Stuck in My Cabana, a collaboration with Bierstadt Lagerhaus, at 1 p.m. "This south German-style wheat beer is 5.8 percent ABV and is extremely crushable," the brewery says.

Lone Tree Brewing is bringing back a tried-and-true classic in a new form in celebration of the city of Lone Tree's 25th anniversary. Mountain Mama German Style Helles Lager will be released as the city's official anniversary beer this week. It is available on tap and in six-packs to go and at liquor stores.

EXPAND 4 Noses Brewing Company

Friday, June 19

The Denomination of Origin series returns to New Image Brewing with a new variant: Canada. The series of imperial stouts highlights "a unique ingredient from a different region of the world," New Image says. "This time, we sourced some prime Canadian gold and added rich, delicious maple to the mix to give you a case of pancake mouth like you just drank down your breakfast."

Little Machine Beer Company taps Vibe Check IPA. "Right when the new school seems sooo cool the old skool smacks you upside the dome with that Simcoe-forward Simcoe/Citra/Mosaic blend," the brewery says.

Seedstock Brewing taps two beers. Premium Czech Lager is similar to a Czech pilsner, but "it has a richer malt character and is a little darker in color," the brewery says. "Seedstock uses all Czech ingredients – grains, hops and yeast. The color is light golden amber with a malty sweet aroma. It has a rich and bready flavor with a very slight hint of caramel. Seedstock uses a generous amount of Saaz hops, which gives the beer a peppery dry finish." Vienna Lager "is reddish brown with a rich malt aroma at 5.1 percent ABV. Soft sweet malts are prominent in the forefront with just enough hops to balance the dry, crisp finish."

4 Noses Brewing is re-releasing one of its best beers, Pineapple Velvet, a milkshake-style hazy IPA, but this time it is in sixteen-ounce cans. The beer is "packed full of pineapple and vanilla, creating an alluring tropical aroma that you just can’t get enough of," the brewery says.

EXPAND River North Brewery

Saturday, June 20

River North Brewery releases a new beer called Unjust Enrichment that it made in collaboration with Drumm Law, a local firm that specializes in representing breweries. An imperial stout aged in brandy barrels, the 10 percent ABV beer is named for a legal term, unjust enrichment: In contract law, unjust enrichment occurs when one person is enriched at the expense of another in circumstances that the law sees as unjust. Ten percent of every sale will be donated to Metro Volunteer Lawyers, whose mission is “to bridge the gap in access to justice by coordinating the provision of pro bono legal services by volunteer lawyers within the Denver metro area to people who could not otherwise afford legal services for their civil legal issues.” The beer will be available in both River North taprooms beginning at 1 p.m.

Alpine Dog Brewing releases its newest summer saison, Puppies and Flowers, at noon. The brewery will have a limited run of the beer, which was aged on copious amounts of peaches before bottling.

Westfax Brewing has a brand new beer called Elbow Tap Hazy Double IPA. Brewed with Citra, Cascade and Cashmere hops, this 8 percent ABV beer is "immensely juicy," the brewery says. Westfax will also have a new version of its Assorted Variety Pastry Stout. Tula's Tapas and Culinary Creations will be there with food.