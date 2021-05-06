Food & Drink: Readers' Choice Winners for the Best of Denver 2021

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

McDonald's French fries.

Every year, when people ask why we don't give more play to the Best of Denver Readers' Poll winners, that's our answer. Because invariably, McDonald's — rather than some independent local restaurant — has turned out to be the readers' choice in the Best French Fries category. Democracy may be a fine political system, but it's not the formula for a very tasty menu.

This year's Best of Denver Readers' Poll was a particularly vigorous exercise in democracy. For the first time, people were allowed to vote early and vote often ...up to once a day. While that system allowed energetic fans of some eateries to push their favorites right to the top (we're looking at you, Chile con Quesadilla), it also had one notable result: McDonald's did not win the Best French Fry category!

Keep reading to find out who did, as well as see all the other winners in the Best of Denver 2021 Readers' Poll; we've included the editorial picks in those categories, too. (For the full descriptions of those winners, along with many more editorial awards in categories that were not on the poll, go to westword.com/best-of.) Bon appetit!

Best Breakfast

Eat! Food & Drink

Readers' choice: Snooze: An A.M. Eatery

Best Brunch

The Bindery

Readers' choice: Palenque Cocina Y Agaveria

Best Bottomless Brunch Deal

The Lobby

Readers' choice: The Buffet at Monarch Casino

Best Diner

Pete's Kitchen

Reader's choice: Steuben's

Best Doughnuts

Wake & Bake

Readers' choice: Berkeley Donuts

Best New Coffeehouse

Cabrona Coffee

Readers' choice: Stylus and Crate

Best Bakery

Moxie Bread Co.

Readers' choice: Grateful Bread Company

Best Breakfast Burrito

Tacos Rapidos

Readers' choice: Renegade Burrito

Best Green Chile

El Tejado

Readers' choice: Chile con Quesadilla

Best Tacos

La Calle Taqueria y Carnitas

Readers' choice: Chile con Quesadilla

Best Tamales

Kahlo's

Readers' choice: La Popular

Best Food Truck/Cart

Pho King Rapidos

Readers' choice: Chile con Quesadilla

Best Ice Cream/Gelato Shop

Smith + Canon

Readers' choice: High Point Creamery

Best Sandwich Shop

Dimestore Delibar

Readers' choice: Stack Subs

Best Hamburger

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

Readers' choice: Snarfburger

Best Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Rebel

Readers' choice: Birdcall

Best Chicken Wings

King of Wings

Readers' choice: Fire on the Mountain

Best Fried Chicken

The Post Chicken & Beer

Readers' choice: Steuben's

Best French Fries

Tacos Tequila Whiskey

Readers' choice: Snarfburger

Best Nachos

Cochino Taco

Readers' Choice: Esters Pub

Best Pizzeria

Blue Pan Pizza

Readers' choice: Hops & Pie

Best Thick-Crust Pizza

Crush Pizza + Tap

Readers' choice: Hops & Pie

Best Thin-Crust Pizza

Cart-Driver

Readers' choice: Esters Pub

Best Barbecue Restaurant

Owlbear Barbecue

Readers' choice: Smokin' Yards BBQ

Best Southern/Soul Restaurant

Welton Street Cafe

Readers' choice: Nola Jane Restaurant & Bar

Best Vegan Restaurant

Somebody People

Readers' choice: City, O' City

Best Vegetarian Green Chile

Santo

Readers' choice: Palenque Cocina Y Agaveria

Best Veggie Burger

Meta Burger

Readers' choice: Snarfburger

Best Chinese Restaurant

Hop Alley

Readers' choice: Meta Asian Kitchen

Best Dumplings

Uncle Zoe's Chinese Kitchen

Readers' choice: Ace Eat Serve

Best Poke

Ohana Island Kitchen

Readers' choice: Poke House

Best Ramen

Ramen Star

Readers' choice: Uncle

Best Thai Restaurant

Taste of Thailand

Readers' choice: Taste of Thailand

Best Korean Restaurant

Dae Gee

Readers' choice: Da Gee

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Savory Vietnam

Readers' choice: Golden Bowl

Best Pho

Now Pho

Readers' choice: Pho 95

Best Indian Restaurant

The Madras Cafe

Readers' choice: Spice Room

Best Ethiopian Restaurant

Megenagna

Readers' choice: Konjo Ethiopian Food

Best Central/South American Restaurant (not Mexican)

Cafe Brazil

Readers' choice: Carne — Argentina Street Food

Best German/Eastern European Restaurant

Baba & Pop's Pierogi Kitchen & Bar

Readers' choice: Helga's German

Best Italian Restaurant

Barolo Grill

Readers' choice: Jovanina's Broken Italian

Best Old-School Italian Restaurant

Lechuga's Italian Restaurant

Readers' choice: Gaetano's

Best French Restaurant

Bistro Vendome

Readers' choice: Coohills Restaurant and Bar

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Safta

Readers' choice: Jerusalem Restaurant

Best Japanese Restaurant

Izakaya Den

Readers' choice: Osaka Ramen

Best Sushi

Sushi Den

Readers' choice: Sushi Den

Best New Bar

Dirty Laundry

Readers' choice: Nola Jane Restaurant & Bar

Best Happy Hour

Senor Bear

Readers' choice: Palenque Cocina Y Agaveria

Best House Margarita

Dos Santos

Readers' choice: Palenque Cocina Y Agaveria

Best Dive Bar

Nob Hill Inn

Readers' choice: Wild Corgi Pub

Best Wine Bar

Sunday Vinyl

Readers' choice: Noble Riot

Best Cidery

Haykin Family Cider

Readers' choice: Waldschanke Ciders

Best Colorado Distiller

Laws Whiskey House

Readers' choice: Laura Walters at Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse

Best Distillery Tasting Room

The Family Jones Spirit House

Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse

Best New Brewery Taproom

Wild Provisions Beer Project

Readers' choice: Barquentine Brewing Company

Best Kids' Menu

Acova

Readers' choice: Ace Eat Serve

Best Restaurant Patio

My Brother' Bar

Readers' choice: Nola Jane Restaurant & Bar

Best Rooftop Patio

Linger

Readers' choice: Nola Jane Restaurant & Bar

Best Patio for Pets

Ratio Beerworks

Readers' choice: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse

Best Seafood Restaurant

Jax Fish House

Readers' choice: Jax Fish House

Best Oysters

Stoic & Genuine

Readers' choice: Oyster Wulff

Best Steakhouse

Guard and Grace

Readers' choice: Monarch Chophouse

Best Food Hall

Milk Market

Readers' choice: Denver Central Market

Best Hotel Restaurant

Super Mega Bien

Readers' choice: Monarch Chophouse

Best New Restaurant

Olivia

Readers' choice: Nola Jane Restaurant & Bar

That's just a taste of what you'll find in the Best of Denver 2021. Ready for the rest? See it here.