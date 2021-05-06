Food & Drink: Readers' Choice Winners for the Best of Denver 2021

- Local
McDonald's French fries.
Every year, when people ask why we don't give more play to the Best of Denver Readers' Poll winners, that's our answer. Because invariably, McDonald's — rather than some independent local restaurant — has turned out to be the readers' choice in the Best French Fries category. Democracy may be a fine political system, but it's not the formula for a very tasty menu.
This year's Best of Denver Readers' Poll was a particularly vigorous exercise in democracy. For the first time, people were allowed to vote early and vote often ...up to once a day. While that system allowed energetic fans of some eateries to push their favorites right to the top (we're looking at you, Chile con Quesadilla), it also had one notable result: McDonald's did not win the Best French Fry category!
Keep reading to find out who did, as well as see all the other winners in the Best of Denver 2021 Readers' Poll; we've included the editorial picks in those categories, too. (For the full descriptions of those winners, along with many more editorial awards in categories that were not on the poll, go to westword.com/best-of.) Bon appetit!
Best Breakfast
Eat! Food & Drink
Readers' choice: Snooze: An A.M. Eatery
Best Brunch
The Bindery
Readers' choice: Palenque Cocina Y Agaveria
Best Bottomless Brunch Deal
The Lobby
Readers' choice: The Buffet at Monarch Casino
Best Diner
Pete's Kitchen
Reader's choice: Steuben's
Best Doughnuts
Wake & Bake
Readers' choice: Berkeley Donuts
Best New Coffeehouse
Cabrona Coffee
Readers' choice: Stylus and Crate
Best Bakery
Moxie Bread Co.
Readers' choice: Grateful Bread Company
Best Breakfast Burrito
Tacos Rapidos
Readers' choice: Renegade Burrito
Best Green Chile
El Tejado
Readers' choice: Chile con Quesadilla
Best Tacos
La Calle Taqueria y Carnitas
Readers' choice: Chile con Quesadilla
Best Tamales
Kahlo's
Readers' choice: La Popular
Best Food Truck/Cart
Pho King Rapidos
Readers' choice: Chile con Quesadilla
Best Ice Cream/Gelato Shop
Smith + Canon
Readers' choice: High Point Creamery
Best Sandwich Shop
Dimestore Delibar
Readers' choice: Stack Subs
Best Hamburger
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
Readers' choice: Snarfburger
Best Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Rebel
Readers' choice: Birdcall
Best Chicken Wings
King of Wings
Readers' choice: Fire on the Mountain
Best Fried Chicken
The Post Chicken & Beer
Readers' choice: Steuben's
Best French Fries
Tacos Tequila Whiskey
Readers' choice: Snarfburger
Best Nachos
Cochino Taco
Readers' Choice: Esters Pub
Best Pizzeria
Blue Pan Pizza
Readers' choice: Hops & Pie
Best Thick-Crust Pizza
Crush Pizza + Tap
Readers' choice: Hops & Pie
Best Thin-Crust Pizza
Cart-Driver
Readers' choice: Esters Pub
Best Barbecue Restaurant
Owlbear Barbecue
Readers' choice: Smokin' Yards BBQ
Best Southern/Soul Restaurant
Welton Street Cafe
Readers' choice: Nola Jane Restaurant & Bar
Best Vegan Restaurant
Somebody People
Readers' choice: City, O' City
Best Vegetarian Green Chile
Santo
Readers' choice: Palenque Cocina Y Agaveria
Best Veggie Burger
Meta Burger
Readers' choice: Snarfburger
Best Chinese Restaurant
Hop Alley
Readers' choice: Meta Asian Kitchen
Best Dumplings
Uncle Zoe's Chinese Kitchen
Readers' choice: Ace Eat Serve
Best Poke
Ohana Island Kitchen
Readers' choice: Poke House
Best Ramen
Ramen Star
Readers' choice: Uncle
Best Thai Restaurant
Taste of Thailand
Readers' choice: Taste of Thailand
Best Korean Restaurant
Dae Gee
Readers' choice: Da Gee
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Savory Vietnam
Readers' choice: Golden Bowl
Best Pho
Now Pho
Readers' choice: Pho 95
Best Indian Restaurant
The Madras Cafe
Readers' choice: Spice Room
Best Ethiopian Restaurant
Megenagna
Readers' choice: Konjo Ethiopian Food
Best Central/South American Restaurant (not Mexican)
Cafe Brazil
Readers' choice: Carne — Argentina Street Food
Best German/Eastern European Restaurant
Baba & Pop's Pierogi Kitchen & Bar
Readers' choice: Helga's German
Best Italian Restaurant
Barolo Grill
Readers' choice: Jovanina's Broken Italian
Best Old-School Italian Restaurant
Lechuga's Italian Restaurant
Readers' choice: Gaetano's
Best French Restaurant
Bistro Vendome
Readers' choice: Coohills Restaurant and Bar
Best Mediterranean Restaurant
Safta
Readers' choice: Jerusalem Restaurant
Best Japanese Restaurant
Izakaya Den
Readers' choice: Osaka Ramen
Best Sushi
Sushi Den
Readers' choice: Sushi Den
Best New Bar
Dirty Laundry
Readers' choice: Nola Jane Restaurant & Bar
Best Happy Hour
Senor Bear
Readers' choice: Palenque Cocina Y Agaveria
Best House Margarita
Dos Santos
Readers' choice: Palenque Cocina Y Agaveria
Best Dive Bar
Nob Hill Inn
Readers' choice: Wild Corgi Pub
Best Wine Bar
Sunday Vinyl
Readers' choice: Noble Riot
Best Cidery
Haykin Family Cider
Readers' choice: Waldschanke Ciders
Best Colorado Distiller
Laws Whiskey House
Readers' choice: Laura Walters at Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse
Best Distillery Tasting Room
The Family Jones Spirit House
Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse
Best New Brewery Taproom
Wild Provisions Beer Project
Readers' choice: Barquentine Brewing Company
Best Kids' Menu
Acova
Readers' choice: Ace Eat Serve
Best Restaurant Patio
My Brother' Bar
Readers' choice: Nola Jane Restaurant & Bar
Best Rooftop Patio
Linger
Readers' choice: Nola Jane Restaurant & Bar
Best Patio for Pets
Ratio Beerworks
Readers' choice: Ironton Distillery & Crafthouse
Best Seafood Restaurant
Jax Fish House
Readers' choice: Jax Fish House
Best Oysters
Stoic & Genuine
Readers' choice: Oyster Wulff
Best Steakhouse
Guard and Grace
Readers' choice: Monarch Chophouse
Best Food Hall
Milk Market
Readers' choice: Denver Central Market
Best Hotel Restaurant
Super Mega Bien
Readers' choice: Monarch Chophouse
Best New Restaurant
Olivia
Readers' choice: Nola Jane Restaurant & Bar
